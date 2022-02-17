How to get Warzone & Vanguard free skin bundle and Battle Pass Tier skips

With Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 finally here, the devs are giving back to their patient players by offering a free skin bundle and Battle Pass Tier skips. Here’s everything to know about getting the free rewards.

The Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 release date was delayed a bit before its February 14 release. This gave the devs a chance to look at both games and fix some core issues.

Now, Activision is thanking their community for sticking by them and waiting for the current season.

As a reward for staying loyal to their games, Call of Duty players can earn rewards for $0. Here’s how to claim them.

Warzone & Vanguard free skin bundle & Battle Pass Tier skips

We're kicking-off Season 2 in a big way 🔥 Starting tomorrow, #Vanguard and #Warzone players can enjoy a FREE bundle, FREE tier skips, and a Max 2XP Weekend, as a thanks from all of us at Call of Duty. Get the full briefing on this weekend: https://t.co/gI9Co3pxpd pic.twitter.com/nAY6nQ47PZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 17, 2022

In a Tweet on February 17, the official CoD account announced that players can earn a free skin bundle as well as 10 free Battle Pass Tier skips. However, these will only be available for a limited time.

To get these generous gifts from the devs, all you need to do is log into Warzone or Vanguard any time after February 18 at 10 AM PST and before February 22, 10 AM PST.

Once you log onto the game, the gifts should appear in your inventory.

The Forbidden Sacrifice bundle, includes a Legendary Operator Skin and two Legendary Weapon Blueprints. While the guns were not specified, Activision said it would be for “one reliable SMG… and a fast-firing Assault Rifle.”

For the other reward, players are getting 10 free Battle Pass Tier skips. This means that you will only need to grind out 90 of the 100 tiers in this season’s pass. Activision said this would usually cost $20, so it would be a good chance to take advantage of this offer.

If you’re looking to stay updated on all the latest Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 news, then make sure to check out our Call of Duty page.