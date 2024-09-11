How to get Tracer Pack: Smile 2 skins in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have become well-known for their collaborative bundles. Their latest efforts come as part of The Haunting Halloween event, and part of that offering will allow players to use skins taken from upcoming horror sequel Smile 2.

This year’s Halloween celebration is set to get underway on September 18 after the arrival of Season 6, with a plethora of terrifying treats for players to get hold of. The biggest thing to look out for is the new Operator skins drawn from several notable movie and TV franchises.

Players can finally get their hands on Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead, Michael Myers from Halloween, and other characters from the horror genre more generally. As part of that, getting the Tracer Pack: Smile 2 is now possible, as detailed below.

Tracer Pack: Smile 2 bundle

To get hold of the Smile 2 skins, Possessed Valeria and Possessed Makarov, you will need to buy the specific pack from the CoD store. Confirmation on the pricing is coming on September 17, though bundles of the same ilk have previously been available for $30.

The two skins serve as the central focus of the bundle though, as with most Tracer Packs, there is other content included as part of your potential purchase.

Here is everything available in the Tracer Pack: Smile 2 bundle:

Possessed Valeria and Possessed Makarov Operator skins

Weapon Blueprints Eerie Affliction and Sinister Smirk

It Will Never Let Go Large Decal

Smile 2 Weapon Sticker

Smile 2 Loading Screen

The Haunting event is running from September 18 to October 16, with a ton of new activities and events set to take place throughout. We’ve also got you covered if you’re looking to get hold of the extensive BlackCell bundle, or if you want a more general breakdown of everything on offer during The Haunting.

It’s important to note that skin purchases in MW3 will not transfer over to Black Ops 6 when it launches, so consider that before buying. If the skins get you in the mood to watch the film itself, Smile 2 is set to release in cinemas on October 18.