 How to get Thor's Hammer in Black Ops Cold War Zombies
How to get Thor’s Hammer in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 4/Jan/2021 10:23

by Connor Bennett
Sledgehammer in Black Ops COld War zombies
There are plenty of unique weapons in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, but the best of the bunch might just be the Thor-inspired version of the Sledgehammer. Here’s how you can get it.

With the release of Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch have given their iconic Zombies mode a bit of a facelift – adding in the ability to use killstreaks, integration with multiplayer classes, as well as all-new ways to upgrade weapons.

Some of the classic elements like Pack-A-Punch and Perks are still there, and the formula is still the same – survive as many rounds as possible against the undead horde. 

As ever, there are plenty of secrets and references to things outside the Call of Duty universe, including the ability to turn the recently released Sledgehammer into a Thor-inspired weapon, complete with lightning strikes. 

The Sledgehammer packs a punch in Zombies.

As Call of Duty YouTuber TheGamingRevolution shows, when the Sledgehammer is fully upgraded through the Pack-A-Punch its name becomes Zjolnir – a not so subtle nod to Thor’s Mjolnir. 

The Sledgehammer doesn’t magically change to take the shape of Thor’s iconic sidekick, no, it’ll stay in its normal shape but with a funky new skin.

However, to go that one step further, by equipping the Dead Wire ammo mod, you’ll deal electrical damage – making it look like you’re calling upon the thunder, just as Thor does when he’s battling his foes.

How to unlock Thor’s hammer Zjolnir in Zombies

  1. Equip the Sledgehammer in Zombies
  2. Upgrade the Sledgehammer to level 3 damage with the Pack-A-Punch machine
  3. Add the Dead Wire ammo mod through the Pack-A-Punch mods section
  4. Enjoy!

As fun as the weapon is, not everybody that plays Zombies is the biggest fan of melee weapons. After all, they require you to get up close and personal with the horde, leaving you exposed to damage.

Though, if you want to shake up your games, try a melee-only run, and have the Sledgehammer unlocked, then why not call upon the god of thunder to help you out?

