Two years after the last go around, The Terminator is set to return to Call of Duty with two new skins arriving as part of Season 2. Here’s the full rundown on what’s included and how to get a hold of them.

Like any big live-service game in the modern era, CoD doesn’t shy away from crossover opportunities when they arise. Be it Attack on Titan or even the NBA, we’ve seen all manner of collaborations over the years and there’s no signs of it slowing down anytime soon.

In fact, the next crossover is now locked in, as developers have revealed what fans can expect from Season 2 when it kicks off on January 28, 2025. Two years after the last bundles made a splash, The Terminator is back for more.

Two new skins from the legendary sci-fi franchise are on the way as a new-look Arnie along with a chilling T-800 join during the Black Ops 6 era. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get new Terminator skins in Warzone & Black Ops 6

Both new Terminator skins will be available in the CoD store upon arrival in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

They can be acquired through The Terminator Tracer Pack Bundle, expected to be priced at 2,400 CoD Points (roughly $25 USD).

These cosmetics are expected to arrive on February 6, 2025, as there’s a dedicated event launching that very same date. Players will have two weeks to jump in and grab the bundles as the event is scheduled to end on February 20.

Activision Getting to the chopper in Warzone has never been more exhilarating.

The Terminator Operator comes boasting two Ultra-tier skins based on designs from the first movie in the series. On top of the two skins, the bundle also includes a range of other rewards including unique Tracer Blueprints, emotes, and more. Below is the full list of what’s on offer:

Tracer Pack Bundle – The Terminator:

T-800 Operator Skin

Titanium Core Operator skin

4 Red Tracer-equipped Weapon Blueprints

T-800 Style Finishing Move

Tracking…Tracking… Emote

What Pain? Emblem

Looking Fly Calling Card

So buying the Terminator Tracer Bundle in the CoD store is the only way to get your hands on these exclusive Operator skins. However, with a dedicated event spanning February 6-20, expect to see a handful of smaller rewards on offer for free as part of various challenges.