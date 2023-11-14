How to get the free Stamin-Up perk Easter egg in MW3 zombies

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’ take on the Zombies mode has a bunch of free perks available through Easter eggs. Here’s how to get a free Stamin-Up.

Modern Warfare 3 is here and while the game’s campaign has copped a lot of heat, our own review says the multiplayer modes salvage that somewhat. Among those multiplayer modes is Operation Deadbolt, Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Zombies.

Sure there have been some accusations that Zombies in Modern Warfare 3 is a little boring, but there are a number of players defending it. Some have even gone as far as to call it “literally the best Zombies ever”.

If you’re in the latter camp, you’ll likely already know about the Easter eggs littered through the map. Here’s how to get the free Stamin-up Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Free Stamin-up location

To make things easy for you, we’ve put together a quick step-by-step on how to nab that free Stamin-Up. Before we get into that though, there’s a few things you should know.

The free Stamin-Up in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode can only be obtained by one player in your squad and its effects will only be granted to that person. There’s no known way to share it presently.

Activision Free Stamin-Up Easter egg location.

With that out of the way, here are the steps:

Head to Zaravan City and ensure you’re in the D3 segment of the map. Locate the particular skyscraper that contains the Easter egg (marked on the map above). Head to the stairwell inside. You’ll know you’re in the right building if there’s a stuffed rabbit at the base of the stairs. Climb up 28 flights of stairs to the 15th floor and exit the door onto the roof of the building. When you exit, Mister Peeks will spawn a Reward Rift that gives you a free Stamin-Up.

Here’s a video for some extra clarity, courtesy of MysteryHQ.

And there you have it, a free Stamin-Up just for you. Provided you snag it before your teammates that is.

