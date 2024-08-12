How to get the Crow operator skin in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s latest collaboration pays homage to the classic 1990s film The Crow and its upcoming remake.

The Crow is originally a comic book series that was adapted into a movie in 1994. The story follows a murdered musician who is resurrected to avenge the deaths of him and his fiancee.

A remake of the movie went into development in 2008. After several different directors, screenwriters, and cast members, Bill Skarsgard stars in a modern version of the film that will be released on August 23.

Modern Warfare 3 introducing The Crow as an operator might seem a little out of left field, but this has become a theme.

Over the last year, comic book series such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Boys, Spawn, and The Walking Dead have all received operator bundles in Call of Duty.

As confirmed by Activision in a teaser trailer, The Crow operator bundle goes live in MW3 and Warzone on Aug. 22.

Based on the Classified Sector of the Season 5 Battle Pass, we expect the mid-season update to go live on Aug. 21, coinciding closely with the release of this new crossover.

How to get the Crow operator skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

The Crow operator skin will be part of one of Season 5’s Operator Bundles for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The exact price of the operator bundle hasn’t been released as of yet. Given how previous crossover bundles have looked, you can expect to pay around 2,400 Credits.

Looking at previous crossovers, we expect The Crow operator bundle to include weapon tracer blueprints, a weapon sticker, a large decal, a weapon charm, and a finishing move.

We will provide an update when the cosmetic item officially goes live. Until then, if players want to add a new operator skin to their collection, the Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes WWE superstar bundles are live now.