How to get Sentry Gun Killstreak in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

A powerful new Sentry Gun Killstreak has made its way to Verdansk as part of the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update. Here’s how you can get your hands on one to wreak havoc in the latest patch.

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch has arrived and with it, came an entirely new Killstreak. Players can now deploy Sentry Guns around Verdansk to automatically fire at nearby targets.

It’s a devastating tool in the right hands, but getting one in your arsenal isn’t straightforward. Compared to other streaks in Warzone, you’ll need to put a little more effort into finding this one.

With that in mind, here’s a complete guide on how you can find the Sentry Gun Killstreak in Warzone Season 4.

How to get the Sentry Gun Killstreak in Warzone

Unlike most Killstreaks in Warzone today, the Sentry Gun isn’t available in Buy Stations. No matter how much money you have saved up, you can’t purchase your way to a Sentry.

Instead, the latest Warzone Killstreak has to be found on the map. In order to hunt them down, you’ll first need to find a Red Door.

Red Doors will teleport you straight to a Control Room elsewhere on Verdansk. It’s inside these Control Rooms that Sentry Gun Killstreaks have a chance to appear.

They don’t appear to be guaranteed drops, however. This means there’s every chance you could use a Red Door and not find one. Though if you’re lucky, the Red Door Control Room will bless your squad with one of the most powerful Killstreaks in Warzone today.

Once you’ve picked up the Sentry Gun Killstreak, it’s up to you where you deploy it. From a rooftop downtown to the middle of the final zone, the possibilities are endless. You might even be able to drop it on the moving train.

The Sentry Gun was added as part of Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update. Be sure to check the full patch notes here for a rundown on all the new content.