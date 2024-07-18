WWE superstar Rhea Ripley is gearing up to brutalize Call of Duty. Here’s how to get Mami’s Operator skin across both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Australia’s most decorated women’s wrestler is set to stomp through a whole new competition as Rhea bloody Ripley makes her way to CoD.

With Season 5 comes the first-of-its-kind WWE crossover for Activision’s mega-popular FPS franchise. Three of the biggest stars on the roster today are lacing up their boots for the collab, with WWE champ Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and former WWE women’s champ Rhea Ripley all drop into the action.

If you’re looking to cause a little chaos with The Judgement Day’s very own, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how you can unlock Rhea Ripley across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to get Rhea Ripley WWE skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

The Rhea Ripley Operator skin can be unlocked as an Instant Reward in the Season 5 Battle Pass. Both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 share progress across the same Battle Pass, so once you’ve grabbed the instant reward in either game, it unlocks in both.

On top of the instant reward, there’s also a different Rhea Ripley Operator skin up for grabs. By progressing through the Season 5 Battle Pass, a different variant with purple ring gear can also be acquired.

Activision Rhea Ripley is spotlighted as one of the main Operators in the Season 5 Battle Pass.

As soon as you grab either or both of Rhea Ripley’s cosmetics in CoD, they’re yours to keep for the long run.

Unlike the Cody and Rey bundles, you can technically grab Ripley’s skins without emptying your pockets. The premium track of the Season 5 Battle Pass will run you 1,100 CoD Points, which you may already have sitting in your account. If not, you’re looking at roughly $10 to access it.

Activision We can see Rhea Ripley’s alternate Operator skin in the top right corner of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

Once Season 5 wraps up, it’s unclear how the Rhea Ripley skins might be unlocked. They could disappear indefinitely or be locked behind a new in-game challenge. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here once we reach that point in the coming weeks.