How to get Petrol for free in CoD Mobile's Solstice Awakened event

Call of Duty Mobile has added new rewards that can be unlocked after gathering resources during Season 8’s Solstice Awakened event. Here’s how you can get Petrol for free.

Activision has introduced a new event to CoD Mobile Season 8, Solstice Awakened, which offers three different types of resources: Petrol, Toilet Paper, and Rations for taking part in specific playlists.

Advertisement

These resources can be traded to unlock free rewards through the ‘Exchange Center’ screen with items such as an Epic ‘Nuclear Fallout’ Skin for the Man-O-War available during this event.

How to get free petrol in CoD Mobile

The earnable resources in these Solstice Awakened playlists will be updated every day or so, only allowing players to collect two of the three resources at once.

Advertisement

Read More: CoD Mobile devs confirm fix for invincible enemies coming soon

While it can be difficult to know where and when exactly you can earn resources such as Petrol, we’ve compiled a list of all the game modes and dates that offer these tokens.

Here’s what you'll need to do to claim free Petrol tokens in Cod Mobile's Solstice Awakened event.

Check what resources are available on the day that you are playing, as seen in our schedule below. You'll then need to queue up for a match in the playlist listed for that date. Earn free petrol and other resources by simply getting kills in these Solstice Awakened playlists.

What days to get Petrol in the Solstice Awakened event

Highrise Gulag (Petrol & Rations) - July 19

BR Gulag Mode (Petrol & Toilet Paper) - July 20

BR Gulag Mode (Petrol & Toilet Paper) - July 21

Cage Rust (Petrol & Rations) - July 23

Tunisia Saloon (Petrol & Rations) - July 26

Meltdown Saloon (Petrol & Toilet Paper) - July 27

Meltdown Saloon (Petrol & Toilet Paper) - July 28

Cage Highrise (Petrol & Rations) - July 30

As the Solstice Awakened event is scheduled to end on July 30, it is likely that these tokens could expire shortly after, meaning you might not have long to claim any of the new items.

Advertisement

It is also worth noting that some of the items available in the Exchange Center will require you to collect different amounts of each resource, so it could help to check what you need before playing.