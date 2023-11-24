How to get Overkill perk in MW3 to equip two primary weapons

Overkill is an ability in Modern Warfare 3 that allows you to equip two primary weapons at once. However, the way you can equip this perk in MW3 is a bit different when compared to past Call of Duty titles.

Overkill is one of the most popular perks when it comes to Call of Duty. It allows players to equip two primary weapons at once, meaning, you’ll be able to equip a Sniper and an SMG or two Assault Rifles in the game.

This in turn increases your offensive output and lets you become much more aggressive. Modern Warfare 3 has the Overkill perk too, but it’s not so simple to use. This is because the perk system has been changed and you need to unlock certain things to get access to this perk.

Here is all you need to know when it comes to the Overkill perk in Modern Warfare 3.

Activision The Overkill Vest lets you use the perk in Modern Warfare 3

How to unlock Overkill perk in Modern Warfare 3

The Overkill Perk can be unlocked through the Vest systems. Here are the Vests that offer the Overkill perk in MW3:

Gunner Vest (Level 20)

(Level 20) Overkill Vest (Level 50)

You can equip double primary weapons with either of these Vests. The main difference here is that the Gunner Vest doesn’t let you equip Handguns and Launchers while the Overkill Vest lets you equip anything and everything alongside your primary.

Therefore, it’s much more beneficial to equip the Overkill Vest. To unlock the Overkill Vest in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, you need to reach level 50. Additionally, it increases the weapon swap speed and also your reload speed while sprinting.

As a result, you can go highly aggressive in games without facing any downsides. These are the only known ways through which you can use the Overkill perk in MW3 as the perk system has been completely reworked in the latest title.

This is all you need to know when it comes to Overkill in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

