How to get Michael Myers Operator skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

The season of the spooky is upon us and Michael Myers is joining Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone to spice it up ready for the Halloween season.

While Call of Duty players are still waiting on Black Ops 6′s release, Infinity Ward has announced a couple of skins for The Haunting 2024 event. These include Art the Clown, Daryl Dixon, Smile 2, and many more.

However, among them, Michael Myers is one that a lot of players will feel excited about. This Slasher film series’ sinister villain will be playable as an Operator on both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as part of Season 6 and he will be looking to spread his wrath all over the fan-favorite shooter.

If you are interested in Michael Myers, here is how you can get him.

How to unlock Michael Myers

Michael Myers is a Battle Pass exclusive and all you have to do is buy the pass to get access to the Operator in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. If you want the special variant of the operator, you’ll have to level up the Battle Pass using tokens and unlock it.

The Battle Pass can be purchased for 1,100 COD Points.

The Battle Pass featuring Michael Myers will be available on September 18, 2024, and you can purchase it on launch or later during the season. In either case, the Operator will be an instant unlock and will be added to your account permanently.

Activision Michael Myers will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

This is the first time Michael Myers has made his way to Call of Duty as an Operator despite being one of the most popular characters in horror fiction. He was playable once upon a time in Call of Duty Ghosts in a particular time-limited event, but never as a permanent character.

However, we must also clarify that this skin won’t carry over to Black Ops 6, which means you won’t be able to use it in the multiplayer of that game. The skins will be usable in Black Ops 6 Warzone.

This is all you need to know about Michael Myers Operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. For more Haunting check out our page for all available Operator skins.