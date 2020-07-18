How to get Man-O-War in CoD: Mobile Solstice Awakened event

Call of Duty: Mobile players can get their hands on the Man-O-War assault rifle thanks to the new Solstice Awakened event. Here is what you need to do.

CoD Mobile has given Call of Duty fans the chance to take some of their favorite maps, weapons, and modes from previous games and put them all under one umbrella. Though, it isn’t just a nostalgia trip.

The Call of Duty: Mobile devs have been keeping their game updated with regular changes - including seasonal content. Season eight launched back on July 10, and now, the first event of the new season, Solstice Awakened, is here.

On top of being able to get a whole host of new cosmetics and being able to play different modes, players have also got the chance to get their hands on an epic version of the Man-O-War assault rifle.

How to get Man-O-War in CoD Mobile Season 8

The Man-O-War has been available for free in previous CoD Mobile seasons, but if you missed out, or just want a funky new skin, then the Solstice Awakened event is calling your name.

Read More: CoD Mobile devs confirm fix for invincible enemies coming soon

By taking part in the event, you can earn exchange items in the form of Petrol (gasoline), Toilet Paper, and Rations. These are available from the different featured playlists that change each day.

If you collect enough of each item - in the case of the Man-O-War, 500 Ration, 165 Petrol, and 500 Toilet Paper - you can head to the exchange center and claim your new weapon. This will then prompt the assault rifle to appear in your inventory, leaving you free to use the powerful weapon.

☀ Solstice Awakened has begun!



📦 Exchange the resources you receive by playing on featured playlists and getting kills daily!



🔴 Event LIVE now in #CODMobile until 7/30 (UTC)! pic.twitter.com/5vBkxxDF86 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 17, 2020

Though, if you want the weapon, you will have to get your skates on and start grinding out these daily playlist changes.

You’ll only have until Tuesday, June 30 to get the resources you need and the rewards change each day so if you miss some days, you might miss out on claiming the Man-O-War.