How to get locked weapons early in Warzone & Black Ops 6

There are plenty of weapons to unlock in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and there’s a handy trick you can use to try them out and level them up early.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone give players a handful of ways to earn new guns; some are available through the Battle Pass, while others are tied to in-game events like the Sirin 9mm. But if you’re someone who doesn’t have the time to grind, you might have to wait a little longer before unlocking them.

Luckily, there’s a helpful trick to let you use locked weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, so here’s how to do it.

How to use new guns early in BO6 and Warzone

This trick only works if the weapon in question has a Blueprint tied to it, either as part of the Battle Pass or from a store bundle. If it does, simply follow these steps:

Go into your loadouts. Find the locked weapon you want to use early. Use RB/R1 to scroll over to the Blueprints section. Press Square/X to “equip weapon and open Gunsmith.” The weapon will now be equipped to your loadout, allowing you to run it in matches.

Activision

This is likely a glitch that still hasn’t been patched by the developers, as the “equip weapon and open Gunsmith” option should be available on unowned Blueprints.

We were able to test and verify that the trick is real, but it’s worth noting it only works in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Zombies. At the time of writing, it can’t be done in Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

This might come as a disappointment to those who only play multiplayer, but for those who jump between modes, it’s extremely handy.

You can use it to run the Krig C or Saug from the Season 1 Battle Pass instantly, even if you haven’t collected enough Tokens. It can also be done on event rewards, such as the Sirin 9mm secondary from the Hit List event.

While you’ll likely earn most of these weapons eventually anyway, either from the Battle Pass, events, or The Armory at a later date, this gives you a significant headstart. If you’re a Warzone player you can start unlocking attachments right away, or you can use Zombies to make sure the gun is leveled up when you can finally use it in multiplayer.

Only time will tell if the devs patch this trick in a future update, but with Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded bringing even more new weapons, it’s well worth using.