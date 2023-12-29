How to get KR Intlas LSJ-3 optic in MW3

The KR Intlas LSJ-3 is a highly versatile Modern Warfare 3 optic that can add great precision to a variety of different rifles. So, here’s how you can add it to your attachment arsenal.

The Modern Warfare 3 Armory Unlock system gives players further opportunities to add game-changing attachments to their loadouts. While not every unlock is worth the time investment, the KR Intlas LSJ-3 optic is one players won’t want to miss.

This 4x scope makes landing those all-important headshots much easier, while the integrated laser creates snappy target acquisition opportunities. So, if you’re looking to unlock the game’s KR Intlas LSJ-3 optic, then our guide has you covered.

How to unlock KR Intlas LSJ-3 in MW3

Activision KR Intlas LSJ-3 optic is worth unlocking in MW3.

To unlock the KR Intlas LSJ-3 optic in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll need to complete five weekly challenges from Week 4. To save you time, we’ve outlined all seven challenges and the requirements needed to complete them.

Get 10 kills Longshots with a Recommended Weapon.

Get 40 kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle.

Get 30 kills while aiming down sights with a Recommended Shotgun.

Get 20 kills while holding your breath with a Recommended Sniper Rifle.

Get 30 hipfire kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle.

Get 30 kills with a magnified scope equipped to a Recommended Assault Rifle.

Get 30 kills with sights equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle.

Once you’ve completed five of the challenges, the KR Intlas LSJ-3 optic will be unlocked. Not only does this attachment offer a 4x magnification, but it also comes packed with an integrated laser for greater targeting and precision.

To make matters even better, the KR Intlas LSJ-3 optic can be equipped to a variety of different rifles – making it a rather versatile choice.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about unlocking the KR Intlas LSJ-3 in MW3. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.

