How to get Kastov LSW in MW3 & Warzone

In Season 6 of MW3 and Warzone we are getting two new weapons and one of them is the Kastov LSW, so here is what you need to know about how to get your hands on it.

It may be the final season of MW3 before Black Ops 6’s launch, but it doesn’t mean the Halloween-themed season isn’t bringing tons of new content.

Be it crossovers with The Walking Dead and Michael Myers or new horror-themed core maps in Drive Thru and Mad Cow, it truly is the spooky season.

But besides the season’s theme, the devs are of course shaking up the meta once again by adding new weapons, with the Kastov LSW being one of them.

So here is how to get the Kastov LSW in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock Kastov LSW in MW3 and Warzone

You will need to complete Sector 9 of the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass to unlock the Kastov LSW.

Since the season starts on September 18, you will be able to get the weapon when it goes live.

Activision To get the Kastov LSW you’ll need to get to Sector 9 and complete it.

Just to note, despite being on the Battle Pass new weapons are always free to unlock, so you don’t need to purchase the Premium Battle Pass or BlackCell.

Luckily, since it’s only in Sector 9 it should be relatively quick to get, but if you really want to get it fast you can get BlackCell for the extra tier skips.

According to the dev blog, the Kastov LSW is an LMG, although unlike other LMGs it sports a fast reload time and excels at short to medium range.

Recommended be paired with Tactical Stance, it will have a high fire rate and good accuracy with a 100-round magazine, really functioning like a beefed-up SMG.

Although when BO6 finally comes around, you won’t be able to use it in multiplayer, but it will still carry forward to Warzone. You can read all about it here.