How to get Jolly Archies fast in Black Ops 6 Festival Frenzy event

The Archie’s Festival Frenzy is underway in Black Ops 6 for the holiday season, and if you haven’t been blessed with tonnes of Jolly Archies, here’s how you can get them fast.

Over the years, Call of Duty has had a handful of live events to celebrate real-world holidays. Halloween is always a popular one, especially when it comes to Warzone, but everyone loves to celebrate with free gifts over the festive season.

So, it’s no surprise that Black Ops 6 has got a few festive events going on. Jingle Hells is adding an arctic feel to Liberty Falls in Zombies. Yet, if that’s not for you, multiplayer has Archie’s Festival Frenzy going on.

In the event, you can unlock the AMR Mod 4 sniper, a 3-round burst mod, the 9mm PM Blueprint, and a new perk – Reflexes.

Play Plunder in Warzone

To unlock all the new goodies, you’re required to stock up on Jolly Archies. Now, if you haven’t been blessed by the COD gods and logged in to find yourself with 2000+ then you’re going to have to grind them.

Right now, players have found that the fastest way to get them requires you to play Plunder quads and just loot caches.

Yes, if you ignore kills and placements and focus on caches, you’ll get between 20 and 30 Jolly Archies per game. You’ve have to play around 10 games to get enough to unlock everything, but it’s easier than other modes.

Zombies grants good rewards

If don’t love Warzone, the other method is to play Zombies by yourself, then saving and quitting after every round.

Players have found that this method grants around six Jolly Archies per game. However, the big investment here is the time between saving, quitting, and restarting again. That can become quite tiresome.

As mentioned, some players have received an early Christmas gift with this event. They’ve been logging in to find their accounts full of Jolly Archies already.

Some are naturally quite pleased about that, noting they don’t have to spend time over the holidays grinding out COD. Others, though, aren’t quite so happy.

“Honestly annoying that people are getting this and I just played a hard point and got 3 when I started with 0. Sob,” one said. “ I’d understand if it was a few people but it seems everyone and their next door neighbour has instantly completed the event,” another added.