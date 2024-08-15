How to get JAK Protean Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The JAK Protean kit is the newest Aftermarket Part causing chaos in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. So, here’s how you can get your hands on it.

With the launch of Modern Warfare 3, the create-a-class system was, once again, shaken up. The previous system of weapon tuning in the gunsmith was tossed by the wayside, but weapon stats and such still exist.

The other big twist has come in the form of unlocking attachments. Now, instead of just a base set, players can unlock different attachments through challenges. Despite being branded “pointless” at first, these Aftermarket Parts have created some headaches over the last few months.

Some of the attachments, such as the JAK Raven kit and JAK Glassless optic, have been ridiculously powerful upon launch and totally disrupted the meta.

Well, now they’re being joined by another – the JAK Protean conversion kit for the RAAL LMG. The new attachment, which can be unlocked via the Season 5 Week 4 challenges, turns the LMG into a machine gun.

The big benefit to the conversion kit is the boost to the RAAL’s fire rate, recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. However, it will nerf the overall mobility, head and upper torso damage, and handling of the LMG.

As ever, to unlock the new Aftermarket Part, you have to complete any five challenges from Season 5 Week 4. These can be in multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5, Week 4 challenges

Multiplayer

Get 20 Operator Kills while Prone

Get 25 Operator Kills with a Weapon set to Single Fire Mode

Get two Operator Kills with one Magazine 10 Times with Assault Rifles

Get two Operator Kills with one Magazine five Times with Marksman Rifles or Sniper Rifles

Get 30 Operator Kills while Moving with SMGs

Get 12 Operator One Shot One Kills with Shotguns

Get eight Mounted Operator Kills

Zombies

Get 200 Kills with a Marksman Rifle with Cryofreeze Active

Get 75 Kills with a Weapon set to Single Fire Mode

Get three Disciple Kills

Get five Mangler Kills with a Marksman Rifle

Get 300 Kills while Moving with SMGs

Get 200 One Shot One Kills with Shotguns

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Marksman Rifle

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base, Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, get 10 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

Time will tell if this Conversion Kit will take over the meta like previous ones. The RAAL will likely see a nice boost in usage anyway.

Yet, it isn’t the only LMG that is proving surprisingly useful. The TAQ Evolvere is also dominating with one of the best TTKs around.