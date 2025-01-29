How to get Gold Armor in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Tomb has added a ton of new items and features for players to uncover in Black Ops 6 Zombies. One of the most exciting is the Gold Armor Vest, so we’ve broken down everything you need to do to get it for yourself.

Gold Armor is an impressive piece of equipment, regenerating automatically rather than relying on plates, and essentially functioning as a Tier 4 armor set. It also holds off more damage than normal armor and should keep you safe from the relentless hordes.

Unfortunately, acquiring it isn’t as simple as walking up to a buy station and pressing a button in The Tomb. Instead, you’ll have to conquer some genuinely difficult Blood Rituals before you can access this new armor type.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Gold Armor and Blood Rituals guide

Phase one: Initiate the Blood Rituals

YouTube: XpertFusion

In order to get the Blood Rituals started, you’ll need to head to the Dark Aether Nexus (the same place where you will have initially unlocked Pack-a-Punch). Once there, you should see two large wooden crates that you can melee attack to destroy.

If you’re struggling to find them, the specific locations are as follows:

In the far South-West corner of the area, near the Ossuary Portal

Directly opposite the Jugger-Nog when facing East

Hit the crates a few times and it will break, revealing the head of a statue within each one. Pick both up with the interact button and head back to the Dig Site in the spawn area. There, you will find two headless statues that need to be restored.

The statues you are looking for can be found at:

The far South-West of the Dig Site, near the PhD Flopper perk

The East side of the Dig Site in the Mausoleum area, opposite the Dark Aether Nexus portal

Place both heads back on and you will be able to interact with them to start the Blood Rituals.

Phase two: Activate and defeat the Blood Rituals

YouTube: XpertFusion

After the statues have been restored, you will be able to activate them to start the Blood Rituals. Each stature presents a different challenge, with the details as follows:

The first statue will spawn three elite variants of the Mimic. These are very tough to kill and have a uniquely high health pool.

The second statue spawns three Elite variants of the Doppelghasts, again with extremely large health pools that take a lot to bring down.

Before you jump into the fight for the first time, you should be aware of just how difficult it’s going to be. A red mist will descend and you’ll be locked into the spawn area with very limited visibility. You’ll also only have 1HP that won’t recover (and can’t be recovered with stims).

To come out on top, you’ll need to take everything out as quickly and efficiently as possible. Obviously, Legendary guns are the best in the game, but to be more specific, you’ll want to take something with splash damage like the Pack-a-Punch GS45.

Phase three: Collect the Gold Armor Vest

YouTube: XpertFusion

After you have successfully completed both Blood Rituals, beams of line will form between the original statues and the two bull statues at the top of the Mausoleum area in the Dig Site. That beam then continues to the wall on the right, where the Gold Armor Vest becomes available to buy.

Though we use the term buy here, it’s actually totally free, and well worth picking up as the best defensive option in the game. It will start to regenerate after a few seconds of avoiding damage, and will even progress to the next plate without you needing to add any yourself.

As the game wears on, there’s no better armor to have equipped, so if you’re planning to go into the deeper rounds, it’s well worth prioritizing.

That’s all there is to know! Make sure to check out our full breakdown of the immense Season 2 update for Zombies.