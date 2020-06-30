How to get free Yegor skin in Modern Warfare & Warzone

Yegor Novak is one of the more popular operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and you can get his Chilled Out Epic rarity skin completely free.

In Modern Warfare and Warzone, Yegor is a Chimera operator in the Allegiance faction, and can be unlocked either by earning/buying a skin for him or completing the Proxy War campaign mission.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Yegor look, though, you’ve come to the right place, as a new skin for the Ukrainian Navy soldier has been revealed, and its completely free.

The Chilled Out skin is of Epic (or purple) rarity, adding some fresh blue hues to his aesthetic – but you have to earn it, and it doesn’t look that easy.

The skin isn’t one you can just go and collect from the store, and you actually have to head over to Spec Ops to earn this one, and you might want to bring a team.

You’ll want to get this done quickly if you want the Yegor skin, though, as it’s only available for a limited time. Follow the steps below to get the Chilled Out skin completely free.

Head over to Spec Ops under the Co-Op tab. Select the Strongbox – Modified Veteran challenge. Push into the Verdansk bank, cut open the vault and find the key to AQ’s financial network. If the Banker is there, you can either capture or kill him. Once completed, the Chilled Out skin will be added to your inventory.

As mentioned, the challenge is severely difficult, on Veteran difficulty and several serious modifiers that change the game.. They are:

Ammo Drain – Ammo clip is constantly drained. Launcher ammo and lethals are not affected

Squad Link – Increased health while near teammates. Vision will deteriorate while far away from teammates.

Gas Martyrdom – Enemies drop live gas grenades upon death

We highly recommend attempting this challenge with a group of up to three other friends (max. Squad size of 4), or you might find yourself struggling – but the payoff will be worth it.