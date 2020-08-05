How to get free Warzone Season 5 Combat Pack cosmetics bundle on PS4

Following the launch of Season 5 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, PlayStation have released a free new Combat Pack cosmetics bundle exclusive to PS4 players with an active PS Plus subscription.

The highly-anticipated Season 5 of Modern Warfare and Warzone finally launched on August 5, bringing with it a plethora of new content and major changes to the multiplayer and battle royale.

As with every new season since the release of Warzone in March, PlayStation have rolled out another Combat Pack for their users to enjoy for free as part of Sony's ongoing exclusivity agreement with Activision.

Since free-to-play games, like Warzone, don't require PS4 players to have a PlayStation Plus subscription, this is a sort-of exclusive reward to those who continue to pay for the service.

What's in the Warzone Season 5 Combat Pack?

The bundle features seven items in total: "Grab an Operator skin, weapon blueprint, and other in-game accessories to show off your style, inspired by Verdansk’s Stadium."

Six of the items are cosmetics, including 'The Footballer' Operator skin for Zane, which will also automatically be unlocked for those who don't already own the character.

The only non-cosmetic in this set is the 60 minute Double XP token, which will afford some valuable experience boost for players looking to level up in the new season quickly.

Advertisement

Epic Zane ‘The Footballer’ skin

Epic ‘On the Volley’ Weapon Blueprint

Epic ‘Injury Time’ Watch

Epic ‘The Sparks’ Charm

Epic ‘Stunning Strike’ Calling Card

Epic ‘Sparks Pride’ Emblem

60 Minute Double XP Token

How to get the Warzone Season 5 Combat Pack

As mentioned above, the only way to get this bundle is to play on the PS4 and have an active PS Plus subscription. If you meet these criteria, follow these steps to claim your pack:

Visit the Franchise section of the in-game Modern Warfare/Warzone Store Scroll down to the Miscellaneous section Find and click on Combat Pack (Season 5)

Don't have PS Plus? If you've never signed up for the service before, you can get a 14-day free trial and get the Combat Pack without spending a dime. Just remember to cancel the subscription before the two weeks are up, or else you'll be charged for the first month.

How long is this available?

According to PlayStation, this bundle will be available in their store until October 1, 2020, so you still have plenty of time to grab it, despite it being a "timed exclusive."