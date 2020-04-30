How to get free Modern Warfare & Warzone Twitch rewards in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players can now collect some new and exclusive cosmetic items for their characters from Twitch drops.

Following the April 28 update, Activision revealed that they will be partnering up with Twitch once again to give away rewards to Warzone and Modern Warfare players.

If you're interested in picking up some exclusive cosmetic items to show off in-game, here's what you'll need to do in order to get your hands on some bonus content.

Advertisement

These rewards will only be available between the dates of April 29 (10AM PT) and May 6 (10AM PT), so don't wait around too long if you don't want to miss out.

Modern Warfare & Warzone Twitch Drops

Register for a Call of Duty account if you do not yet have one. Creating a Call of Duty will give you access to more features such as cross-platform play and the occasional rewards such as these Twitch drops. You can sign up for an account HERE You will need to connect or re-link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts. Do this by heading over to the official Call of Duty website , log in using your Steam, Xbox, PSN, or Blizzard Battle.net account details - and go to the ‘Linked Accounts’ tab in your Profile Settings, where you will see the option to connect with Twitch. You will need to head to Twitch and search for a streamer in the Modern Warfare category who is playing with the “drops enabled” tag, so you can be sure that you are earning the rewards. Log in to Modern Warfare or Warzone and try out your new rewards in-game!

Advertisement

Modern Warfare Season 3 Twitch rewards

Advertisement

For this set of rewards, Call of Duty players will receive a cosmetic item for every hour of Modern Warfare content they view on stream, between 1-3 hours. The more you watch, the more you will unlock. The rewards can be found below.

Swing Into Action calling card - unlocked after watching one hour

- unlocked after watching one hour Skull Trooper emblem – unlocked after watching two hours

– unlocked after watching two hours Crimson Standard Watch – unlocked after watching three hours

While you can watch multiple streams at once, that are eligible for drops, Twitch will tally up your total watch time and issue your rewards accordingly.