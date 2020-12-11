How to get free Black Ops Cold War Weapon XP token from the CODE Bowl - Dexerto

The 2020 Black Ops Cold War CODE Bowl is happening right now and if players watch the livestream for it, they’ll be able to secure a free hour of Double Weapon XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Here’s what you need to do in order to get your hands on it.
The 2020 BOCW CODE Bowl is finally here! Just like last year’s Modern Warfare edition, fans have a chance to sit down and watch their favorite streamers and pro players team up with members of the US and UK military to raise awareness for the Call of Duty Endowment. The Endowment is a nonprofit that helps fund the highest-performing charities who assist veterans.
The stream is going on for a few hours and Activision and Treyarch have now announced that players who watch will be able to get a free double weapon XP token for Black Ops Cold War. Getting your hands on it is simple, requiring just a few easy steps.
2020 CODE Bowl livestream
How to get your hands on the double weapon XP token
While the process of getting your hands on this token is simple, it does require a few things before you can start watching. First of all, you’ll need both a Twitch account and a Call of Duty account in order to get the token at all. You should have a CoD account if you’ve played the game before, so just be sure to make a Twitch account before hand.
Log on to your Twitch account and Call of Duty accounts.
Hover over your name in the Call of Duty account page and click “linked accounts”.
Scroll down to the Twitch section and click “Link with Twitch Account”.
Follow the on-screen instructions.
Watch 30 or more minutes of the CODE Bowl tournament.
The Double XP tokens should pop up in your game the next time you boot it up.
Here. We. Go.
Tune in now for the Call of Duty Endowment’s second annual #CODEBowl2020 presented by @USAA.
It’s important to note that you must be watching the CODE Bowl stream on Twitch, not on YouTube. If you watch it on the latter, there’s no way to get your hands on the free XP token, as this promotion uses the Twitch Drops system.
Given the fact that fans are having a tough time leveling up their weapons, a free hour of double weapon XP is surely welcome. Here’s hoping that Treyarch and Activision do more promotions like this in the future.
Warzone’s big Season 1 update may be right around the corner, but these five SMGs continue to dominate the virtual battlefields of Verdansk.
Call of Duty has always prided itself on its fast-paced combat and it should come as no surprise that SMGs remain a staple pick in Warzone. While they may not offer the range or accuracy of the game’s deadly assault rifles, they do give players the tools to go on close-quarter tears. This hyper-aggressive playstyle may not be for every player, but having an SMG you can rely on is incredibly important.
Unlike the AR class, the SMG category is not that varied, and many players often gravitate towards only a couple of picks. Of course, that hasn’t stopped certain loadouts from cropping up. To help you increase your win rate in Warzone, we’ve put together five of the best SMGs and the attachments you should be using.
Best MP5 Warzone loadout
The MP5 still takes the crown for the best SMG.
Monolithic Integral Suppressor
FTAC Collapsible
Merc Foregrip
45 Round Mags
Stippled Grip Tape
It should come as no surprise that the MP5 is the top pick. In fact, this snappy SMG has remained the top pick since Warzone’s launch. Its high fire rate and incredible damage make it the best choice for those close-quarters firefights.
This loadout is one the fastest in the entire game, allowing players to quickly sweep corners and flush out any pesky campers. Consider using this loadout to supplement your favorite assault rifle class to ensure you’re dealing as much as possible.
Best MP7 Warzone loadout
The MP7 delivers incredibly accurate hip fire.
Monolithic Suppressor
FSS Recon
Tac Laser
Merc Foregrip
60 Round Mags
A lot more MP7 loadouts have started to crop up across Verdansk and while it may not deal as much damage as the MP5, it is still a worthy choice. Unlike most guns in Modern Warfare, the MP7 delivers highly accurate hip fire, making it great for those moments where you don’t have time to ADS.
Whether you’re tired of using the MP5 or just want to melt squads with the hip fire, then the MP7 is a great choice.
Best Uzi Warzone loadout
The Uzi may be small, but it is capable of pumping out some decent damage.
Monolithic Suppressor
FSS Carbine Pro
No Stock
Merc Foregrip
.41 AE 32-Round Mags
While the Uzi has often been left to sit around Verdansk as unwanted floor loot, it can shine with the right attachments. The Uzi combines high mobility with fast rates of fire, giving you the speed to outmanoeuvre your opponents and get the drop on those slower than you.
The loadout can be used effectively when hip fired, but attachments make aiming down sights so quick that there really is no need. Simply snap onto your target and get blasting.
Best P90 Warzone loadout
The P90 is a great choice for those that want an SMG with a little extra range.
Monolithic Suppressor
FORGE TAC Retribution
Tac Laser
Fly Strap
Stippled Grip Tape
Unlike the other SMGs on the list, the P90 is actually capable of taking down targets at a medium range. Its high rate of fire and minimal recoil will keep your shots accurate, while also keeping you competitive in close-quarter environments.
For many players, the MP5 and MP7 will remain the top picks, but if you’re willing to try out another SMG, then you might find some luck with the P90.
Best PP19 Bizon Warzone loadout
This SMG is certainly a rarer sight in Warzone.
Monolithic Suppressor
8.7” Steel
Tac Laser
Corvus Skeleton Stock
Stippled Grip Tape
The PP19 Bizon became a common site across Verdansk when it was introduced as floor loot back in Season 4. Since then, this SMG has worked its way up the popularity rankings and claimed a fifth-place spot.
Off meta guns aren’t exactly known for their competitive nature, however, the PP19 Bizon does offer some decent mid-range options. Of course, hip-fire is the main priority with this build, but Monolithic Suppressor and 8.7” Steel barrel can give you that little bit extra range damage when you need it.
Best Black Ops Cold War SMG to use in Warzone Season 1
The AK74u could end up being one of the most dominant SMGs in Warzone
While the MP5 dominated the early weeks of Black Ops Cold War, significant nerfs to its damage range mean other SMGs have had time to come to the forefront. The AK-74u is now arguably the strongest SMG in the game.
It’s high bullet velocity and damage output allow you to get shots off quickly, while its 40 round mag attachment ensures you can maintain pressure when it really matters. Pair this with the gun’s minimal recoil, and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best SMGs in BOCW.
The Bullfrog has also been getting a lot of attention from pro players thanks to its high ammo count and decent damage. If that wasn’t enough, the bullfrog is rumored to be getting a buff in the next patch, which could make it a priority pick for many Warzone players.
So there you have, the five best SMGs in Modern Warfare’s Warzone. We’ll be updating this list once Warzone Season 1 starts, so be sure to check back here for all the latest updates.