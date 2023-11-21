How to get Energy Mine Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies have several missions and objectives that often confuse you during your playthrough. One such objective you will come across is during the Mineflayer mission where you must use the Energy Mine Field Upgrade. Here is a guide on how to get it.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has received a mixed response within the player base. While some fans love it, others are not as convinced that it is good enough. However, if you are playing the Zombies mode, you will have to take part in missions and complete them for progression.

Article continues after ad

One such mission that you will come across in the game is called Mineflayer. In that mission, you will have to defeat Zombies and Mercenaries using the Energy Mine Field Upgrade. As it happens, getting the upgrade might be confusing to some players.

Article continues after ad

Here is what you need to do in order to get the Energy Mine Field upgrade in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Activision Energy Mine Field Upgrade is very easy to get in the game

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Guide to get Energy Mine Field Upgrade

The Energy Mine is something that you will get access to right at the beginning. It is unlocked by default at level 1 as soon as you load into Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. However, using it is a bit of a hassle. It is because you will have to charge it and the only way to do it is by defeating as many zombies as needed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Once you charge it, you can deploy it where it will shoot electrical pulses that deal damage to enemies. You will have to use the Energy Mine Field Upgrade in the mission called Mineflayer and defeat 25 Zombies and 15 Mercenaries.

Article continues after ad

The zombie kill will not be hard to do, but for the mercenary kills, you have to visit Mercenary Stronholds. As always, simply build up the energy by defeating enemies and use it once you feel appropriate. The mission can be a little bit tedious, but you should finish it without running into much trouble.

Article continues after ad

This is all that we know about the Energy Mine Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | Every confirmed map in Modern Warfare 3 | Does Modern Warfare 3 beta have split-screen? | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | Can you get a Nuke in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta? | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK

Article continues after ad