How to get early access to Black Ops Cold War Beta with Xfinity

Despite previous reports that Black Ops Cold War fans will have to pre-order the game digitally in order to get early access to the Beta, Xfinity has revealed its customers will also receive an invite. Here’s what you need to do in order to get in.

Black Ops Cold War have had and will have a ton of time to mess around with the game before its November launch. Back in mid-September, PlayStation 4 fans got a chance to play the game’s Alpha during a whole weekend and in early October, fans on all consoles will be able to get their hands on the game’s Beta.

While the aforementioned pre-release version is being marketed as an “Open Beta”, there’s still an early access section where players who pre-order can get a chance to dive into it before everyone else. Up until this point, that seemed to be the only guaranteed way of getting your hands on the early access portion.

Now, Xfinity has announced that its customers will also be able to secure a code for the early access section. Here’s what you need to know about how to get one.

Redeeming your code for the game is relatively simple, however, it’s worth explaining for anyone that’s confused.

Visit xfinity.com/callofduty. Click “Request Early Access Code” on the home page. Sign-in with your Xfinity log-in credentials. Click “Request Free Code”.

Once the code appears on screen, all you have to do is input it into the Black Ops Cold War Beta page. After that, you’re good to go until the beta starts, as Activision usually sends out the final codes to use on each system a day or so before it starts.

And that’s it. Aside from pre-ordering digitally or winning a code from Treyarch in there Discord, this is the only way to get your hands on the early access portion of the Beta.

Here’s hoping that more avenues are made available in the days ahead.