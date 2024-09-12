How to get DTIR 30-06 in MW3 & Warzone

Season 6 of MW3 and Warzone is fast approaching and with it comes several new weapons, so here is everything you need to know about how to unlock the DTIR 30-06.

The final season of MW3 before Black Ops 6’s launch is luckily packed with new content, especially when it comes to Halloween-themed updates.

From crossover skins with The Walking Dead and Smile to various new core maps in Drive Thru and Mad Cow, and new seasonal game modes, it’s all shaping up to be a spooky season.

Of course, a new season also means new firearms, as the update will introduce two new weapons, the Kastov LSW and DTIR 30-06. Here is everything you need to know about getting the latter.

How to unlock DTIR 30-06 in MW3 & Warzone

You will need to complete Sector 6 of the Season 6 Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Battle Pass to unlock the DTIR 30-06. Since the season kicks off on September 18, you can start grinding for it once it goes live.

You don’t need to purchase the Premium Battle Pass or BlackCell to unlock the DTIR since as per usual, all new weapons in Call of Duty are free, you just need to grind a little.

Activision You will need to complete Sector 6 to unlock the DTIR 30-06

Since it unlocks at Sector 6, it shouldn’t be too hard to get as you only need to complete Sectors 2 and 4 before you’re at 6. However, if you want the weapon immediately you can purchase BlackCell to get tier skips to unlock the weapon faster.

According to the devs, the battle rifle has a slow fire rate but with heavy damage, really working best as a long-ranged weapon, especially with a scope.

Once you’ve unlocked the DTIR, it won’t carry over to Black Ops 6 multiplayer but will carry over to Warzone once it is integrated with the new installment. You can read all about it here.