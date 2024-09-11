How to get Daryl Dixon operator bundle in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

Joining Rick and Michonne, Daryl Dixon will arrive in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 with a Tracer Pack and Operator bundle right around The Haunting event.

Call of Duty has announced its upcoming platform-wide event, The Haunting, which brings Halloween vibes and new content to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer modes. The event will include two new maps in multiplayer and Purgatory and Zombie Royale modes back in Warzone.

The Haunting will also bring four new events, new operators, and a Battle Pass filled with spooky items. Among those are Michael Myers from Halloween, Art the Clown from Terrifier, and the infamous Zombie Slayer Darryl Dixon from The Walking Dead series.

The operator bundle also consists of weapon blueprints with Tracer bullets and more. So, here’s how you can get your hands on it in Warzone and MW3.

Activision Daryl Dixon’s bundle will include several items that players can use in Warzone & MW3.

How to get Daryl Dixon Tracer Pack and Operator Bundle

The Daryl Dixon Tracer Pack and Operator Bundle will be released in a special event called The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus during The Haunting update. You’ll be able to find the bundle in-game at the Store tab.

When it’s released, head to the store and scroll until you find the Daryl Dixon Operator Bundle and Tracer Pack in one of the tiles. The actual price of the bundle hasn’t been revealed yet, but keeping in mind the past collaboration items, it may well be priced at 2,400 CP, which is worth $19.99.

Here are all the items you can get in the Daryl Dixon COD bundle:

Daryl Dixon Operator skin

‘Daryl’s Crossbow’ weapon Blueprint

2 other weapon Blueprints

Finishing move

Weapon sticker

Loading screen

Although the skin looks hauntingly similar to his Death Stranding face model, it’s at least better than the Fortnite counterpart of the same character. The COD version is modeled after the prequel series The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon, years before his appearance in earlier seasons of the mainline series.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to use the skin and other items in Black Ops 6 multiplayer; thus, none of the items will carry forward to the new title. You’ll still be able to use the Operator skin in Warzone regardless.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Daryl Dixon Operator Bundle in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Check out more content around Black Ops 6, including the upcoming title’s tier list.