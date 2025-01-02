How to get CDL team skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The 2025 Call of Duty League season began in December 2024, and fans will soon be able to represent their favorite teams in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with new CDL operator skins.

The first CDL Major in 2025 takes place on January 30 in Toronto, home of the Toronto Ultra, with the Minor tournament starting on January 10 with teams like Atlanta Faze, OpTic Texas, and LA Thieves all taking part.

CDL fans could already kit out their operators with the League Pack skins that were available during Season 1 of Black Ops 6, but players have held off and waited for the official team skins to be announced.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a fan of a CDL team or player and want to display your loyalty in-game, you can find the Call of Duty League 2025 Team Skins in the Black Ops 6 and Warzone shop. Here’s when you can expect those to arrive and how to get them.

Article continues after ad

Which CDL Team Packs are in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

The 2025 CDL Team Packs will be available on January 7 for the following 12 teams: Atlanta Faze, Boston Breach, Carolina Royal Ravens, Cloud9 New York, LA Guerrillas M8, LA Thieves, Miami Heretics, Minnesota Rokkr, OpTic Texas, Vancouver Surge, Toronto Ultra, and Vegas Falcons.

Article continues after ad

Each CDL Team Pack contains:

Male & female operator skins in home & away variants

Team graffiti camo for AMES 85 and Jackal PDW

Team icon vinyl sticker

Team Spray

Weapon Charm

The price of the CDL Team Packs hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the League Pack bundle was 2000 Call of Duty Points. These Team Packs should be a similar price.

The reaction to the 2025 CDL team skins reveal has been mixed, with several fans calling the design of the operator skins “underwhelming“. Of the 12 new skins, Boston Breach’s design is getting the most praise thanks to the extra detail on the facemask part of the operator.

Article continues after ad

The Call of Duty League Skins no longer come with special weapon blueprints as they did in previous CoDs, but these packs should cause less controversy than some recent bundles dubbed as “pay to lose”.