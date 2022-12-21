How to get Building 21 weapon case from DMZ mode in Warzone 2

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Just like Al Mazrah, Building 21 has its very own weapons case full of goodies for those that extract it successfully. With a free Weapon Blueprint, a Weapon Charm, heavy helicopter skin, and more up for grabs, here’s how you can get your hands on the Building 21 weapons case.

The Building 21 additional content for Warzone 2’s DMZ mode has finally gone live and it did not take players long to crack most of the secrets of the new map.

Gaining access to Building 21 is a challenge on its own that we covered in a separate article. But it is a piece of cake compared to what actually awaits within the walls of this heavily guarded complex.

So grab a couple of friends, bring 3-plate vests, and arm yourselves in kitted-out shotguns or SMGs before you venture into Building 21.

How to get the Building 21 weapon case

Getting the Building 21 weapon case is one of the hardest challenges currently available in all of Warzone according to the general consensus amongst the community and content creators. That’s why preparation is key when approaching it.

A full three or four-person team is a must. That’s right: Building 21 allows you to queue up with three other players instead of the usual two for DMZ. You also should be using external communication, and ideally have 3-plate vests and the best meta weapons you are most experienced with.

When you load into Building 21, follow the instructions outlined below:

Locate a staircase, typically spawning on the outer edges of the map.

Go all the way down, to the lowest level of the building. You will then need to scour the bottom floor for a server room.

There is no in-game map available for Building 21, so getting around is a challenge. The server room is the only room on the map primarily lit by red lights, instead of the usual white ones. You can even spot the red glow through the gap underneath the door if you look at each door you pass closely.

If you find the server room to quickly it will be locked and you will need to hold the position until a pop-up informs all players that all security locks are deactivated. This simply happens after the match has been live for a couple of minutes.

There is one interactable server rack in this room that you will have to find by running around. Interacting with it takes around 30 seconds total and can be interrupted if you let go of the interact button or are downed. You can still shoot and look around as long as you do not let go of the interact button.

When you successfully hack the server you need to backtrack to the staircase and make your way to the top floor.

The server hack immediately opens an armory room on the top floor. It can be easily identified by the unique orange door model.

Inside the armory room, there is a safe your team will need to drill. Inside the safe lies the Building 21 weapons case that you will then need to extract via the elevator.

It goes without saying but the building is FULL of armored bots and other players. You can skip certain steps by camping at specific locations, knowing how this process works.

For example, you can immediately head up to the armory room and wait for some unsuspecting players to do the hacking for you, then eliminate them when they come for the safe. Or, since there is only one exfil point on the map, you can camp the exfil elevator.

This can also easily be done to you, so be on your guard through the whole ordeal. Don’t be too worried about failure, there are reports that the access card for Building 21 is currently bugged, allowing infinite retries without being consumed as it should.

Building 21 weapon case rewards

The weapon case needs to be extracted a total of 6 times to earn you all the rewards. Anyone on your team also gets the weapon case loot when you all exfil.

Here are the Building 21 weapon case rewards in order:

1st reward – “Going Bark” weapon charm

2nd reward – “Weapon Rover” calling card

3rd reward – “Roar” weapon sticker

4th reward – “Company Sniper” emblem

5th reward – “Camo Cloud” vehicle skin for the heavy chopper

6th reward – “Silver Tox” weapon blueprint for the chimera assault rifle

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2’s DMZ mode Building 21 map and the weapon case associated with it. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.