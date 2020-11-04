How to get Black Ops Cold War for free with NVIDIA 3080 and 3090 - Dexerto

If you’re looking to pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PC, you can actually get a copy for free with NVIDIA’s brand new graphics cards — here’s how.
Chances are, if you play on PC or are planning on investing in one, you’ve likely been looking at the new range of NVIDIA graphics cards anyway, with the GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 hitting shelves from September 2020.
Promising “groundbreaking AI acceleration, the lowest latency and best responsiveness” of any GPU, NVIDIA’s new product has already captured the attention of just about every PC gamer, and now they’re offering a free copy of the new Call of Duty title with any qualifying purchase of the GeForce RTX 30 series.
For a limited time, NVIDIA are offering a free digital code for Cold War with any purchase of a GeForce RTX 3080 or 3090, which cost $699 and $1499 respectively.
How to get your free copy of Black Ops Cold War
First things first, you need to buy one of the aforementioned cards from any of the retailers listed by NVIDIA, qualifying you for a free copy of Cold War.
Once the card has been purchased and received, here’s what you’ve got to do to redeem your copy of Cold War:
- Install your qualified graphics card.
- Update or install the latest version of GeForce Experience (Version 3.18 or higher).
- Open and log in (or register) to GeForce Experience.
- Go to the Account drop-down menu in the top-right and select “REDEEM”.
- Enter your bundle code from your qualifying bundle purchase.
- Follow the remaining instructions on screen to sign in through or create your Battle.net account.
- Select “REDEEM” to redeem Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to your Battle.net account.
- Select “LAUNCH BATTLE.NET” to complete redemption and begin installation.
What else is included, and how long is it valid?
As well as a brand new GPU and a free copy of Black Ops Cold War, you will also get the Woods Operator pack and Confrontation Weapons pack, featuring some extra cosmetics which can be used in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
If you want to qualify for the GeForce RTX Call of Duty bundle, you will need to make your purchase before December 10, 2020, after which the offer is no longer valid. It’s also worth noting that it could take up to 14 days for your Cold War code to get to you.
So, that’s it! Once you’ve made your purchase, you’ll have to be patient and wait for your code, but once it’s received, it won’t be long before you can get the game up and running — as long as it’s after the November 13 release date.