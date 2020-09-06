How to get Black Ops Cold War easter egg truck skin in Warzone

Activision have been drip-feeding Warzone fans with Black Ops Cold War teasers, and now players can unlock a unique Cargo Truck camo by following a few simple steps.

Fans who have already digitally pre-ordered Black Ops Cold War will have gained access to Sgt. Frank Woods as a playable Operator in Warzone.

The bundle also comes with an assault rifle weapon blueprint, a player quip, and unique finishing move for players to utilize in-game.

But for those who haven’t pre-ordered the next iteration of Call of Duty, players can now unlock their own unique Cargo Truck camo via a neat little easter egg on the Pawn Takes Pawn website.

How to redeem ‘Iron Curtain’ Warzone Cargo Truck

First of all, you will need to visit pawntakespawn.com/invisibletruths and either sign into their account or create one. After doing so, you’ll be prompted to input six keycodes into the pop-up box.

Each of these keycodes are derived from playing Zork on the terminal of the ‘codecave’ landing page on the Pawn Takes Pawn website. Luckily, PrestigeIsKey outlined exactly what codes were needed, to save all the hassle.

Geeky Pastimes and co. managed to salvage the following codes, which when entered into the ‘invisible truths’ page, will unlock the achievement on the Pawn Takes Pawn site.

FUGAZIFILE

BURNBAG

INTELFIRE

INFOHAX

SHREDITALL

GRIDSQUARE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYWa29I5EVA

After unlocking the achievement, you’ll be able to click to redeem your code, which should then be input on the official Call of Duty website and will be added to your inventory shortly after. The whole process is summarized below.

Go to pawntakespawn.com/invisibletruths. Enter the six keycodes (above). Go to the ‘achievements’ tab and click to redeem your reward. Input the code into callofduty.com/redeem to redeem the ‘Iron Curtain’ Warzone Truck.

It’s not yet known whether there will be more cosmetic items offered as part of the continuous Black Ops Cold War teasers.

But with Treyarch pulling out all of the stops to jeer up fans, and the multiplayer reveal penned in for September 9, it’s likely that there’s more to come before the official release on November 13.