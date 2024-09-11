How to get Art the Clown from Terrifier in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

In news that will undoubtedly be frightening to some, Terrifier’s clown antagonist, Art the Clown, is making his way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know about getting him.

Art the Clown is being added as part of The Haunting, the annual Halloween event that’s set to re-release on September 18, after the launch of Season 6. The overall offering includes a ton of Operator skins in various sets, all modeled on iconic horror characters.

Walking Dead fans will see their in-game options furthered with the addition of Daryl Dixon as part of the Daryl Dixon Operator Bundle and Tracer Pack. Michael Myers is taking a break from trying to kill Laurie Strode to join the fight, and Sam from Trick ‘r Treat also makes an appearance.

The Tracer Pack: Terrifier Operator Bundle

To unlock Art the Clown, you’ll need to head over to the CoD store and purchase the Tracer Pack: Terrifier Operator Bundle during Season 6’s The Haunting event. The developer has yet to confirm the exact cost of this pack, but similar previous bundles have sold for 2,400 CP (equivalent to $19.99).

The Tracer Pack: Terrifier Operator Bundle features a skin, emblem, loading screen, and several other cosmetics. The full breakdown is as follows:

Art the Clown Operator Skin

Terrifier Weapon Blueprint

Miles County Killer Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Charm

Weapon Sticker

Large Decal

Terrifier Emblem

Terrifier Loading Screen

The Haunting event is set to run from September 18 to October 16, with plenty of new activities, events, and secrets to uncover. We’ve also got you covered if you’re looking to get ahold of the extensive BlackCell bundle. We have also prepared a full breakdown of everything on offer during The Haunting.

It’s important to note that skin purchases in MW3 will not transfer over to Black Ops 6 when that launches on October 25, so consider that before buying. If the cosmetics bizarrely want to make you see the new film, Terrifier 3 is set to arrive in cinemas on October 11.