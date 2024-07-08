How to get all Trident X COD rewards in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Trident Gum has partnered with Call of Duty to release free exclusive cosmetics for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but they’re exclusive to certain South American countries – here’s how you can get them from anywhere in the world.

Promotional rewards are not a new thing in Call of Duty, with other brands such as Burger King and Monster having their own promo cosmetics when partnering with the blockbuster franchise.

Now, it’s Trident’s turn, but these cosmetics — a blueprint, a charm, and a double XP token — are being marketed only in specific South American countries: Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Central America’s Costa Rica.

Article continues after ad

However, you can easily unlock them from anywhere in the world, with this method tested and successful in the UK, USA, and further afield.

Activision The Trident rewards include a suitably-themed RAM-7 blueprint.

Follow these steps to claim the Trident Gum cosmetics in MW3 and Warzone:

Visit tridentxcod.co. Select ‘Conoce Cómo’ (or ‘Learn How’ if you translate to English). Select ‘Registrarme’ (or ‘Sign Up’ if you translate to English). In the top box, select any available country – it doesn’t matter which you pick. In the second box, write your name. In the third row, with two boxes, simply select ANY documentation type and put in a random number. In the final box, provide your email address. Finally, select ‘Registrarme’ (or ‘Sign Up’).

After this, you should receive an email with a code. Sign in to callofduty.com/redeem and enter the code, state which platform you’re on, and the cosmetic rewards will be added to your account.

Article continues after ad

All Trident x COD rewards

By following the steps listed above, you’ll unlock the following cosmetic rewards to use in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone:

30 minutes of 2XP

Trident-X Bottle Weapon Charm

“TRD-X” RAM-7 blueprint

It’s unclear if this loophole is one that Trident/Call of Duty will want closed off to give the rewards a more exclusive feel, but at the time of writing, these Trident COD rewards are still free for everyone to unlock.