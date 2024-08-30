How to get all Black Ops 6 beta rewards

How to get all Black Ops 6 beta rewardsActivision
The Black Ops 6 beta is important as it gives players their first impressions of Call of Duty’s next game, but that’s not all, as there are also limited-time rewards that you won’t want to miss out on.
By playing the open beta and ranking up, you can earn a range of cosmetic rewards. These will be equippable in the beta and the full game when it launches on October 25, making them permanent unlocks that won’t be available after the beta ends.
Here are all the rewards available in the beta and what rank you need to unlock them:
- Level 2: “Beta Tester” Animated Emblem
- Level 6: “Beta Tag” Spray
- Level 11: “No Bugs” Weapon Charm
- Level 15: “Quick Draw” Emote
- Level 20: “Squish” Westpoint Operator Skin (only unlockable during Weekend One)
- Level 20: “Squash” Westpoint Operator Skin (unlocked during either Weekend)
- Level 23: “The Truth Lies” Loading Screen
- Level 27: “Beta Expert” Animated Calling Card
- Level 30: “Bug Smasher” XM4 Weapon Blueprint
Not all of these rewards will be available on day one, as you’ll only be able to reach level 20 in the beta’s first weekend. The first weekend runs between August 30 – September 4, and is only available to those who have pre-ordered Black Ops 6 Vault Edition or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.
However, the high-level rewards will be available on the second weekend from September 6 – 9, as the cap will be raised to level 30. Everyone can access the second weekend without owning Black Ops 6 or Xbox Game Pass, so nothing is stopping you from getting involved.
This gives you the perfect chance to try Black Ops 6 out and decide if you want to buy it. If you are interested, be sure to check out the editions and pre-order bonus first, as well as the mastery camos and maps & modes available in the full game.