How to ‘G-Walk’ in Modern Warfare 2: Insane movement trick explained

The new ‘G-Walk’ movement trick is taking Modern Warfare 2 by storm. Here’s how it’s done so you can be zooming around the map in no time.

Infinity Ward looked to stamp out advanced movement techniques in this year’s CoD release, namely by removing the ability to slide cancel, well, at least they tried to. It only took players a matter of weeks to effectively break the game and uncover even more absurd input combinations in light of this change.

With the game’s pace slowed down, the community has quickly figured out ways of abusing map design, movement systems, and various mechanics to blitz through any given gunfight. In the past few days alone we’ve seen “dolphin hopping” come into focus, with players all but flying across multiplayer modes, making themselves near impossible to hit.

Now, another absurd-looking technique has been revealed as a group of players under the ‘EuphoriaDream’ banners have shared the ‘G-Walk’ movement trick in Modern Warfare 2.

What is the G-Walk in Modern Warfare 2?

The newly coined ‘G-Walk’ trick was first established on November 21 by the crew at EuphoriaDream. Together, these players showed the trick in action and went viral across social media for being the first to discover its true potential.

In the blink of an eye this technique can have Operators zooming from point A to point B, constantly dipping to the ground then standing back up in one smooth motion. In doing so, they become an exceptionally difficult target to hit. As their character is constantly changing stance, locking on and connecting shots is no easy task.

How to G-Walk in Modern Warfare 2

For the time being, no specific tutorial has been revealed. However, just by watching the footage we can clearly see it involves plenty of ‘prone’ spamming.

Given the speed of the movement, it’s likely that automatic tactical sprint needs to be enabled in order to reach the maximum boost with minimal input. Beyond that, it seems to just be a matter of keeping on the move while alternating between a standing and prone position.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted here once we’ve done further testing and figured out the optimal ‘G-Walk’ method in Modern Warfare 2.

With the effectiveness of this trick, however, don’t expect it to remain in the game for all too long. Keep your eyes peeled for any updates from Infinity Ward as they more than likely look to remove this powerful technique.