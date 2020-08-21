How to fly further in Warzone

Call of Duty players have found a clever Warzone trick that can help you glide over 50% further in the air after deploying your parachute. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Although Warzone was initially released on March 10, players are still uncovering plenty of new tips and tricks to get ahead of their opponents in-game.

One of the latest tricks found has revealed that players can actually fly much further than usual in the air, helping you get some of the more distant drop zones in Verdansk without too much trouble.

Tactics for gliding faster or further in the early game are usually picked up through experience, however, Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD shared one trick that works surprisingly well, despite looking a bit unusual on your screen.

While many rely on cutting the parachute and redeploying to get across the map, JGOD explained that controlling your speed by gliding diagonally could actually work better.

Instead of maintaining the max speed while flying forwards, which will also send you downwards at the same rate, there's a way to slow your descent by half while reaching top speed. Here's what you'll need to fly further in Warzone:

How to glide further in Call of Duty: Warzone

Drop out of the plane and immediately pull your parachute. Start gliding sideways towards your drop zone of choice. You can make use of the Free Look tool to see where you're going. While gliding at 6.6 speed, angle your character a little more forward until your speed reaches the 6.7-7.2 range. You'll then need to maintain this angle for the duration of your glide.

Guide starts at 1:11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOWlrZBU8ik

Once you follow these steps, you should be gliding at top speed towards your desired point-of-interest while falling at a much slower rate.

This trick can be quite difficult to master, so it may take a couple of tries before you can pull it off every match.

Another tactic that helps when dropping in is simply waiting until the plane is parallel with where you want to go, leaving you with the shortest distance to cover while gliding.