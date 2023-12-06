How to fix “Your data is corrupt” error in Warzone & MW3 Season 1: Launch issue explained

Season 1 is now live across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, though some players are being hit with the “Your data is corrupt” error message right out of the gate. Here’s what it is and how you can easily fix it.

After months of anticipation, Season 1 is finally upon us. With the major update, Modern Warfare 3 has now been integrated with Warzone, bringing all-new weapons, movement mechanics, and gameplay features over.

However, the launch hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While thousands are attempting to drop in, many are being met with a surprising error out of the gate.

“Your data is corrupt” is an error message showing up for countless gamers regardless of platform. So here’s the rundown on what it means and how you can easily fix it.

Activision Season 1 has finally integrated Modern Warfare 3 with Warzone.

How to fix “Your data is corrupt” error in Warzone & MW3 Season 1

Fixing the “Your data is corrupt” error in MW3 & Warzone is as simple as pressing ‘Yes’ once the message appears on your screen. In doing so, you’ll instantly bypass the issue and go straight into the game after installing the Season 1 update.

The reason this error message appears seems to be due to an error in its own right. Mere moments after the Season 1 patch rolled out, devs quickly addressed the issue on Twitter, claiming players “may see an incorrect error message.” One that claims their “data is corrupt.”

If you see this particular message, you don’t have much to worry about, devs confirmed. “Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset.”

So it’s simply a matter of ignoring this error, for the most part, and at worst, having to change a few settings around in the menus before dropping back in.

This error message should only display once upon your first login and evidently won’t have any impact tangible impact on your data.

So that’s all there is to it, a quick button press to skip the message and get you back in the action. For all the latest on Warzone & MW3 Season 1, be sure to check out our full coverage here.