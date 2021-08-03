How to fix Warzone’s diver error 6 code

Warzone players have been encountering unusual error codes in the forms of ‘DIVER’ and ‘error code 6’. Here’s how you can get around them if they crop up.

For most Warzone players, the biggest issue with the game revolves around cheating. Plenty of fans have been outspoken about how they’re ditching the battle royale for something else until a fix is in place.

Though, hackers aren’t the only problem. There are, of course, a whole host of issues that pop up – be it a bug preventing you from using the heartbeat sensor to the servers breaking entirely.

Well, in recent days, Warzone players have been stopped from even searching for matches due to the ‘DIVER’ error code. Though, you shouldn’t worry, there are ways to get around it.

For most players, the error cropped up on August 2nd after an update for a host of bug fixes went out. Some players were disconnected mid-match, while others couldn’t even start up the battle royale.

That led many to believe it was related to the servers going down, which was appeared to be the case, given Raven got around to straightening it out. Though, like others, it could pop back up at any point.

If it does, there are steps to take. You can obviously go for the full wipe and reinstall the game, but that isn’t all that necessary. You can try to restart your internet as a first option, and even use a different source to connect to the game.

How to fix Modern Warfare & Warzone Error Code Diver 6

Close out of Warzone and unplug your router Wait around a minute before plugging it back in and reconnecting If this doesn’t fix the issue, move to step 4 Connect your console/PC to a mobile hotspot and try to start Warzone/download update If this doesn’t fix the issue, you’ll have to reinstall the game

Of course, you should always check to make sure the problem isn’t specific to yourself. Check the CoD server status or see if players on social media are having the same issue.

If the servers are down, there is nothing you can do until Raven gets them back up. If the problem persists on your end otherwise, you’ll have to hit up Activision Support.