How to fix Warzone friends list not showing issue - Dexerto

Call of Duty Warzone players have, once again, been running into a strange issue where their friends’ list appears blank. If this has happened to you, don’t worry, there is an easy fix.

While Warzone is over a year old, and a few months into its integration with Black Ops Cold War, there have been a few hiccups along the way.

Big issues like cheating, hacking, and getting under the map for free wins have caused plenty of frustration, but smaller headaches like having a game freeze or slowing down opening a supply drop have been prevalent as well.

More recently, players have been reporting that an older issue where their friends’ list becomes non-existent has been rearing its head once again. However, there’s no need to worry, and it is a simple fix.

How to fix Warzone no friends online on Xbox & PlayStation

If you’re on a console and suddenly find that your in-game friend’s list has gone blank, well, there a few things that you can do to resolve it.

You can use your console’s own friends list to invite people that you have added as a friend that way, but that doesn’t solve the issue of being unable to invite friends via the Activision friends list.

To fix that, you just want to restart your game. That should fix it. If not, check that your game is updated to the newest patch and if not, make sure you download the update. That should get things straightened out.

Check your Warzone app is fully updated If not, quit the game and restart it Your friends list should reappear

How to fix Warzone friends list not working on PC

If you’re on a PC, you might not need to restart the game, however, to get a lobby set up. You can use applications like Discord that have Warzone integration to simply join a friend’s game that way.

To get the actual friends list back, you’ll need to follow the same steps as console players in restarting the application and making sure its fully updated.

How to start a Regiment in Warzone

As YouTuber Acez Gaming points out in the video above, there is also another way to get around the friends list disappearing, and that’s to start a Regiment in-game.

If you’ve not started a Regiment before, basically, you can add friends or players that you often team with to a group of favorites. As seen in the past, while the friends list might disappear, the Regiment won’t and you can still send invites that way.

Scroll across to ‘Regiments’ in the Warzone friends list and start a Regiment Use the invite button to add Activision accounts to your Regiment Once they join, you’ll be able to invite them to Warzone games through the Regiment!

If none of these ways get the friends’ list issue sorted out, then you’ll have to contact Raven and Activision support as there may be a larger problem at play.

Though, these fixes should get things ironed out for you and you shouldn’t need to go down that route.