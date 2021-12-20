How to fix Warzone error code 47 on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S

Nothing is more frustrating than not being able to load into Warzone due to error code 47. But luckily there is a fix for PS5 and Xbox Series X & S players.

There have been many problems with Warzone since the Pacific update on December 8.

From audio issues to graphics not loading, it has been a nightmare for players, specifically those on consoles.

On top of these problems, error code 47 is stirring up the pot as it doesn’t let console players on the game, but there’s a fix for that.

How to fix Warzone error code 47 on console

Console players have been complaining nonstop about issues with Warzone on next-gen. These have stretched beyond the realm of Caldera as it is preventing them from even being able to load the game.

Call of Duty: #Warzone has MAJOR issues according to the overwhelming number of reports from console players. Console players are the biggest portion of the Warzone player base, yet are receiving the worst treatment. This needs to change, and it needs to change fast. https://t.co/Aeehk0Qcue — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 20, 2021

One of the latest problems to arise is error code 47 or SPAN, which completely crashes the game and doesn’t let you on.

However, there is a workaround, that isn’t the most convenient but allows you to play he Battle Royale. Here are the steps for Play Station users:

Turn off Play Station. Launch PS in “safe mode” (hold power button until beeping noise) Select “Rebuild Database” Let the scan complete

After completing these steps, the Warzone game files should be repaired and ready for launch. but if that doesn’t do the trick then try this other method.

Navigate to System Storage. Select “Saved Data” then pick Warzone. Once in, delete all saved data for Warzone. Restart PS and launch the game.

Unfortunately, If this doesn’t fix it or you are on Xbox then you will need to completely uninstall Warzone and download it again to fix this.

Even though it’s not the step that people want to hear it will allow you to drop into Warzone and play the game.