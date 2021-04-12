How to fix Warzone “checking for update” bug on Xbox, PS5 and PC - Dexerto

Some Warzone players have found themselves to be getting stuck in a constant loop saying that the game is “checking for updates,” and we’ve got some potential fixes to help you get out of it.

The “checking for updates” bug is one that has been in Warzone for months now. It’s not new, but there’s also been no permanent fix, and players on multiple platforms are suffering.

It can strike at any time: some players report being booted out of lobbies after a match and getting stuck in the endless loop, while others sign on and are immediately hit with it.

That said, there are some potential fixes based on what platform you’re on, so if you’re trying to deal with it then here’s some things you can try.

Fix Warzone checking for update bug on Xbox

To fix the bug on Xbox, you’ll want to try a few things. Firstly, resetting your game, console and router should be tested, as these might successfully get you out of the loop and back into the game.

If this doesn’t work though, you could try clearing your reserved space. This is a simple process, and shouldn’t take up much time or effort at all. Here’s what to do:

Load up your Xbox Series X|S console. Head over to ‘My Games and Apps’. Click the ‘Menu’ button. Select ‘Manage Game and Add-ons.’ Select ‘Saved Data.’ Click on ‘Reserved Space.’ Select ‘Clear Reserved Space.’

While this isn’t a guaranteed fix, it is one possible method that some have reported as working when it was suggested by Vivid236.

If none of the above works, you could try re-downloading the latest Warzone update, or deleting the system cache. To delete the cache, you can just unplug your console for 30 seconds before kicking it up again.

Fix Warzone checking for update bug on PS5

The reported solutions for fixing this on PS5 are slightly more limited. As always, you should absolutely reset your game, console, and router to test the game and see if it gets fixed.

If none of the above works, you could try going offline and loading up local multiplayer, then going online again. This is almost like a shortcut way of reconnecting to your broadband connection.

Fix Warzone checking for update bug on PC

There are a multitude more options for fixing this bug when on PC and Battle.net.

Here’s some of the things you could try — as well as resetting the Battle.net launcher, your internet connection and the game — courtesy of Driver Easy.

Restart your internet connection

Disconnect your router Reconnect your router and wait a few minutes Check Warzone

One of the most basic fixes for any internet instability, simply disconnect your router, reconnect it, wait for it to boot up, and try again.

Scan and repair Warzone’s game files

Go to Battle.net Log in and go to Warzone Click ‘Options’ and then ‘Scan and Repair’ Select ‘Begin Scan’ Once done, boot up Warzone and see if the screen has vanished

Change your DNS settings

Open up ‘Network & Internet Settings’ Go to ‘Change Adapter Options’ Right-click your Network Adapter and click on ‘Properties’ Select ‘Internet Protocol Version 4’ (TCP/IPv4) and click ‘Properties’ Use these DNS server addresses: For Preferred DNS server, type 8.8.8.8; and for Alternate DNS server, type 8.8.4.4 and then press ‘Ok’ to save changes Now purge the DNS cache. On your keyboard, press the Windows Logo key and type cmd. Then select ‘Run as administrator. In the pop-up window, directly after “system32>” type in ‘ipconfig /flushdns’ and then press ‘Enter’ Start Warzone and see if it’s working now

You need to update your Network Driver either Manually or Automatically If Manually, visit the website of your motherboard manufacturer, then search for your model. Network Drivers can be found in the support or download page and only download the network driver compatible with your system If Automatically, download Driver Easy Launch it and click ‘Scan Now’ Click ‘Update All’ to download the Drivers Restart your PC and try Warzone again

Temporarily disable your firewall

Press the ‘Windows Logo’ key and the ‘R’ key at the same time Type: control firewall.cpl into the box and click ‘Ok’ Now select ‘Turn Windows Defender Firewall on or off’ Then click on ‘Turn off Windows Defender Firewall (not recommended)’ for all three settings, and click ‘Ok’ Attempt Warzone again

Purge the Blizzard-related cache

Press the ‘Windows Logo’ key and the ‘R’ key Type ‘%programdata%’ into the box and click ‘Ok’ One at a time, right-click the ‘Battle.net’ and ‘Blizzard Entertainment’ folders, then choose ‘Delete’ Press the Windows Logo’ key and the ‘R’ key again Type or paste ‘%appdata%’ into the box and click ‘Ok’ Right-click the ‘Battle.net’ folder and select ‘Delete’ Press the ‘Windows Logo’ key and the ‘R’ key Type ‘%localappdata%’ into the box and click ‘Ok’ This time, right-click the ‘Battle.net’ and ‘Blizzard Entertainment’ folders and select ‘Delete’

So, there are plenty of options if you’re on PC, and some basic solutions to try on Xbox and PlayStation. There’s no dead-set way of getting rid of it permanently, and it’ll affect some more than others,