How to fix Warzone's broken scope glitch - Dexerto

How to fix the broken scope glitch in Warzone

Published: 31/Jan/2021 10:56

by Connor Bennett
A broken scope in Warzone
Activision

Warzone players have got a quick workaround for the annoying scope glitch, where you can’t see anything but a bright white target. Here’s what you need to know. 

Call of Duty Warzone has cemented itself right in the upper echelon of battle royale games, right alongside Apex Legends and Fortnite. Though, despite the incredible success after less than a year, players have issues.

Since the switch to integrate Black Ops Cold War, there have a number of broken weapons, invisible skins, and unlocks not working properly. This is all in addition to cheaters infesting lobbies, too. 

One annoying glitch comes when you use a scope like the Arial Arms 3x. When players start shooting, the scope can break, and instead of seeing players or the landscape, you see nothing.

warzone stairs gunfight
Activision
Warzone players have run into a whole host of different bugs.

How to fix Warzone’s broken sight glitch

The glitch isn’t specific to a certain weapon or type of weapon, it can happen to pretty much anything with a long-rang scope on.

However, if you manage to fall victim to it, there is a quick way to fix it. As Reddit user Fake_Plastic_Peace points out, if you swap to your secondary weapon, fire off a few shots, and then switch back, your scope should go back to normal.

Of course, this doesn’t fix it forever, and you might still run into the bug after using the workaround. But, it’s better to take a few seconds to fix it, rather than not being able to see for the whole game. 

  1. Swap to your secondary weapon
  2. Take a few shots and reload
  3. Switch back to the weapon with a scope
  4. Your broken scope should now be fixed
This issue isn’t the only one that some players have while using scopes. Those who play on a Xbox Series X/S or PS5 have run into a problem where their reticle flips upside down while zooming in.

That issue is listed on the Warzone Trello board as being investigated, but there’s nothing about the broken scope. Though, players will be hoping that both issues are fixed by the devs in the near future.

Vikkstar reveals why he’s quitting Warzone and when he might return

Published: 30/Jan/2021 21:31

by Julian Young
Vikkstar Warzone Cheating Video Quitting With Logo
YouTube / Vikkstar123

Call of Duty content creator, YouTube personality and London Royal Ravens co-owner Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn announced he is quitting Warzone, and revealed that only a significant update to the game can convince him to return.

Call of Duty: Warzone took the battle royale scene by storm with its release on March 10, 2020. In almost a year since its debut, the game has achieved impressive milestones including 80 million downloads alongside millions of hours watched on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Warzone started off strong, but has suffered from a number of issues since its release. Various game-breaking bugs and exploits, along with a rising number of cheaters, have led to more and more criticism from the game’s pro players and content creators.

The latest creator sharing their concerns is powerhouse YouTuber Vikkstar. Previously one of the game’s top players and content creators, he announced his departure from the BR and confirmed it will take a lot to bring him back.

Vikkstar Warzone Spectating Cheater Facebook Gaming
YouTube / Vikkstar123
Vikkstar’s video shows footage of another player hacking and streaming on Facebook Gaming at the same time.

In a recent video, Vikkstar began by explaining the decline in Warzone-based content on his channel and confirmed hackers are the reason for his move away from Verdansk. “The game is in the worst state it’s ever been,” he noted, calling out the infestation of hackers that have taken over Warzone.

“Activision really isn’t addressing how many hackers there are in the game,” he continued. Further, the streamer recounted that, while playing Warzone earlier in the day, he encountered a hacker that was streaming their gameplay – hacks and all – to more than 100 viewers on Facebook Gaming.

“They’re a Prestige 2 account with loads of hours on the game, and they’re just sat there hacking and nothing is done about it,” he pointed out. “There’s always more and more hackers,” he went on, echoing the feelings of many other creators when it comes to the large number of cheaters in the game.

“It’s in an awful, awful state. This is sad for me,” the creator said as he looked back on his time as a competitor and host of his own Warzone tournament. He also expressed frustration with the failure to address Warzone’s cheating problems, and reiterated that “the player base of the game is now so saturated with hackers.”

“You either laugh or you cry at how sad it is, that this is the state of a game that we used to love and grind every single day,” he went on. Vikkstar then dived into his relationship with Activision, and how he hoped this video might help to bring more attention to the cheating issues.

“Even though I’m a CoD Partner, this is a way to reach out to Activision and say ‘This needs to be addressed. Really this needs to be fixed,'” he confirmed. The creator also shared his grim outlook on the cheating situation, and warned that “it truly will be the death of the game.”

Like Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier’s recent criticisms, Vikkstar then revealed that playing with so many hackers was simply too stressful for him to continue creating content in Warzone: “Perhaps if there’s a new update to the game, we have some new stuff to cover, a new map that will bring me back, but until then it’s so painful to play.”

“Hopefully you guys appreciate me speaking up and using my platform for that, and we can kinda band together, amplify this and really put out a message to Activision and Raven,” he went on. After showing his viewers footage of the hacker streaming to Facebook, Vikkstar simply commented “What an absolute joke.”

The YouTuber is far from the first creator to voice his concerns about the state of cheating in Warzone, but as a CoD Partner and co-owner of a Call of Duty League team, Activision will likely pay close attention to his criticisms as the cheating problem in Warzone continues to grow.