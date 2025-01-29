How to fix Split Screen not working in Black Ops 6

Since Season 2 was released in Black Ops 6, console players have been having issues with split screen not working as intended, causing some unnecessary frustration.

This problem has been caused by a bug that Treyarch has already acknowledged on its Known Issues page, where they confirm, “An issue causing Player 2 to be immediately kicked when attempting to enable split screen is under investigation.”

Thankfully, you don’t need to wait for a patch to get playing with your friends and family again, as there’s a convenient workaround that fixes the problem.

Black Ops 6 split screen not working bug fix

To fix this bug, you’ll need to go back to the opening menu of Black Ops 6 and join as player two there, instead of trying to do it in the lobby itself. For whatever reason, this workaround has been widely reported to bypass the problem and let you play split screen.

Here are the exact steps you’ll want to follow to fix the split screen not working bug:

Enter the lobby as usual. Back out all the way until the first menu to reach the screen where you can select either Black Ops 6 or Warzone. Select Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Join the game with player two by turning on your second controller, selecting a profile, and pressing X/A to ‘Join Split Screen’. Now you can select either multiplayer or Zombies and continue as usual.

Dexerto You need to join as player two on this screen before entering multiplayer or Zombies.

This workaround has been shared by numerous players across social media who reported that it fixed the problem. However, some PlayStation 5 users claimed they had to join as player two on the opening screen that just says ‘Call of Duty’ instead, so be sure to give that a try too.

The good news is that Treyarch is well aware of this bug and is already investigating it. Hopefully, this means an official fix shouldn’t be too far away, so you’ll only have to use this workaround for the time being.

Once you get in, you and your co-op partner will want to check out everything the new season has to offer, including The Tomb easter egg, the return of the Ice Staff, and the various buffs and nerfs that have shaken up the meta.