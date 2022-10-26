Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 players have been experiencing a “locked game” bug after a pre-launch update caused considerable problems for those who have already downloaded the 2022 installment.

Although Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28, millions of players have already downloaded the title, whether to be prepared for its launch or to get their hands on the early access Campaign.

Naturally, there have been some problems with bugs, but many found themselves locked out of Modern Warfare 2 itself after an October 25 issue caused major issues.

The pre-launch update was designed to ready player installs for the full-game’s release but plenty on PlayStation found their game “broken” instead.

One player said the update “ruined” their game, rendering them unable to pass an ‘Installing’ screen. Another reported the same problem, locked out of the title after their PS5 auto-installed the update. However, a fix was quickly identified and subsequently shared by Infinity Ward.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 “locked game” bug

The devs acknowledged the issues early on October 26, referring to it as a “locked game” error.

In order to solve the problems, players should open Quick Settings by pressing the Options button on their controller, before backing out of the opened menu. This will trigger a reset and return players to the correct menu, simultaneously bypassing the bug.

They also confirmed that the problem itself will be addressed in a future update, meaning affected players will no longer have to rely on the workaround.

Thankfully, it’s a pretty simple fix for players who are affected.

The Campaign itself has been generally praised by players, although some have expressed concern about bugs and glitches.

Plenty will be hoping for a bug-free experience when the full game finally drops on October 28.