How to fix join failed different version error in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6’s Season 2 is finally here, bringing brand new content for multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, including a new map and easter egg. However, it’s also introduced a frustrating new bug, stopping players from diving in.

Known as the join failed different version, some players have been discovering a short message appearing as they play, kicking them out of a party or game. The message reads: ‘Join failed because you are on a different version’ and has been completely destroying games for many.

Article continues after ad

Essentially, the error appears because you’re either attempting to play Black Ops 6 on an older version of the game, or the game thinks you are. Either way, it’ll flag the problem and refuse to let you back in until the problem is solved. Thankfully, there’s a fix to get you right back in.

How to fix failed to join because of different version error

Thankfully, there’s one primary fix for the error, and a few others that fans have reported success with. Though it’s worth noting, this is also a bug, and is therefore on the developers’ radar and should be fixed soon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision

If you’re seeing the ‘failed to join because of different version’ message, then it could be due to your game being out of date. In this case, follow the steps below:

Leave the game. Check for updates. Download the latest patch. Restart your console or PC. Launch the game again.

Doing this should allow BO6 to catch up to season 2, and provided your party is also fully updated, this should remove the error entirely.

The entire party leaves and restarts

If you’re still facing the error then the next step is to make your entire party leave and restart the game.

Article continues after ad

Some players have reported this working for them and their team, so it’s worth experimenting to see if it’ll kickstart Black Ops 6 into recognizing the update.

Reinstall shaders

Alternatively, others have shared that reinstalling your shaders from the Graphics menu has fixed the bug. Simply head over to the Graphics menu inside Black Ops 6 and download your shaders again. If you’re with a party, it’s worth getting all players to do the same thing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision

If all else fails and restarting the game hasn’t worked, then you’ll need to contact the Black Ops 6 support team. They should reach out with a fix or at least acknowledge that they know the bug exists and are working on fixing it.

After all, the more players that report the error, the higher priority it’ll become to the developers, especially if it’s stopping you from playing.

So, that’s all you need to know about how to fix the failed to join because of different version error in Black Ops 6. Once you’ve got rid of the problem, be sure to check out how to get the Ice Staff in The Tomb map for Zombies or all the game’s buffs and nerfs.