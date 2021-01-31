How to fix Call of Duty: Warzone loadout freeze glitch

A Call of Duty: Warzone loadout freeze bug has been frustrating players ever since Black Ops Cold War’s integration, but there seems to be a workaround to fix the unbearably annoying issue.
Getting a loadout in Warzone is both delightful and terrifying, as the promises of your favorite guns, equipment and perks can be swiftly ended by eager enemies who now know your location. Since mid-December, the experience has become even more dangerous as users are finding themselves frozen when trying to choose their loadout.
This loadout freeze bug was initially game-breaking, as Black Ops Cold War’s December integration meant that some players would find themselves endlessly stuck to the loadout with no chance to pick it up or move away.
While that was patched, a temporary freeze bug, that pauses players at their loadouts for several seconds, still pops up intermittently. In a game as tense as Warzone, those seconds are pivotal and can mean life or death. Fortunately, a solution seems to have been revealed.
Since the bug shows up sporadically and varies depending on the system, in-depth testing would be required to ensure it works with 100% certainty, but this method does seem like the go-to workaround for now.
Loadouts are spooky experiences in Warzone.
This is a useful temporary fix for those who have been plagued by the annoying glitch. It’s also much safer than the other prevailing theory, that picking your loadout up while crouched, prone or sliding is the issue, as that one asks you to only grab loadouts standing up.
With Black Ops Cold War weapons now integrated into Warzone, the most popular weapons list has been shaken up big time. Some classics from Modern Warfare still remain though – here are the ten most popular weapons in Warzone, as of January 31.
Despite featuring over 35 primary weapons and numerous attachments, there are only a few guns that see play in Warzone. The best Modern Warfare weapons are picked due to their high damage per shot, incredible accuracy, clean optics, and general ease of use.
But, the addition of Black Ops Cold War weapons has made sweeping changes. First, we had DMRzone – when everyone used the DMR, but some nerfs have (finally) sorted that out. The DMR has now dropped out of the top ten, sitting in 11th overall.
With the help of WZRanked, we’ve gathered the 10 most popular primary picks in Warzone. Whether you’re looking to increase your KDA or just wanting to know which guns will give you a competitive edge, then be sure to check out our handy popularity guide below.
10. HDR
The HDR makes hitting those long-range headshots a breeze.
It appears the HDR has finally overthrown the AX-50 (13th) as the go-to sniper rifle in Warzone. While the HDR might be a little more weighty than the AX-50, its absolutely absurd damage range and minor bullet drop make it the current king. Being able to easily land those all-important headshots is massive, particularly when you’re able to safely do so from a well-fortified position.
However, to make full use of the HDR’s colossal range 52% of players equip the Variable Zoom Scope. Not only does this give you greater long-range kill potential, it also keeps your bullets highly accurate. The longer ADS time can prove to be frustrating at first, but the overall precision this gun offers is unparalleled.
9. M13
While not as powerful as the Kilo, this assault rifle still gets the job done.
The M13 may not be as powerful as the Kilo or Grau, but its high fire rate and minimal recoil make it a favored pick. In fact, if the Kilo were to ever receive a nerf, it’s likely that the M13 would take its place in the popularity rankings. The most notable feature of the M13 is its ability to remain competitive in close-quarters scenarios, giving players the chance to pick up some quick kills without needing to switch guns.
Due to the M13’s high rate of fire, missing rounds can quickly lead to a rather frustrating death. Fortunately, the 60 Round Mags give you more than enough bullets to pepper your enemies with. Lastly, don’t be afraid to hold down that trigger and let the bullets fly as the M13’s recoil is pretty much nonexistent.
The MP5 has been tearing things up in Warzone since the start, but it’s been dropped down to 8 since the release of Black Ops Cold War. This lethal SMG can shred through fully armored foes in no time thanks to its blisteringly fast fire rate, insane close-quarters damage, and high mobility.
Even better, the MP5 has plenty of attachments that greatly decrease the weapon’s ADS speed, giving you the tools needed to aggressively push your enemies and secure those close-quarters kills. But, there’s a new SMG that is simply better.
7. M4A1
No longer the most popular, the M4A1 is still viable.
Another Modern Warfare weapon that has been knocked down the standings, this fast fire rate Assault Rifle can still hold its own in Verdansk.
But, despite its fire rate, the bouncier recoil and less damage than some of the other ARs just doesn’t cut it, so it’s no longer a top pick. Unless you’re just really comfortable with it, we suggest swapping it out for something higher on this list.
6. CR-56 Amax
The Amax bounces more than other rifles, but has high ROF and damage.
This is the highest-ranking Black Ops Cold War assault rifle in Warzone. Reminiscent of the very overpowered Famas in Black Ops 1, the FFAR boasts a blisteringly fast rate of fire.
Once you kit it out with attachments, it will put enemies down in a flash, and is just as good up close as it is at a medium distance. However, at longer ranges, it will struggle, so consider pairing it with a sniper.
4. Grau 5.56
The Grau may not be as strong as it once was, but it’s still a popular pick.
Those of you have been playing Warzone since Season 2 will know just how dominant this assault rifle is. The Grau has one of the cleanest iron sights in the game, allowing players to forgo any optics in favor of DPS increasing attachments. While it may not be as strong as its Season 2 predecessor, the Grau is still widely used to this day.
If you don’t have a leveled-up Kilo or simply don’t wish to use a 3.x optic, then the Grau is the next best thing. This assault rifle favors the run and gun play style and absolutely shreds in close to mid-range firefights.
This reliable assault rifle has been wreaking havoc in Verdansk for a while now, and nerfs to the Grau have led to its increased popularity. In fact, the Kilo is now the gold standard when it comes to picking an assault rifle. Having a gun that has little-to-no recoil is absolutely huge.
The Kilo can quickly wipe out entire squads thanks to its 60 Round Mags, while the VLK 3.x Optic will keep your shots incredibly accurate. No recoil control is needed at all with this gun, so simply hold down that trigger and get securing those satisfying squad wipes.
2. Kar98k
The Kar98k may not be a modern gun, but it still packs a mighty punch.
Sometimes you’ve got to go old school when claiming kills in Warzone and this WWII rifle certainly packs a mean punch. Despite being a bolt-action rifle, the Kar98k is one of the fastest marksman rifles in the game. Being able to break armor and maintain constant pressure is incredibly important in Warzone, especially if you wish to kill downed enemies before they get revived.
Even if you miss a few shots, the Kar98k is incredibly forgiving. This makes it the perfect replacement for those that struggle with the HDR or AX-50 loadouts. The only downside to this German rifle is its bullet drop, so make sure you compensate for the travel time before taking those cross-map shots.
The MAC-10 is comfortably the best SMG in Warzone right now – so powerful in fact, many players argue it needs a nerf.
Very little recoil, high-damage, and a ridiculous fire rate make it undeniably better than any other ‘secondary’ (when taken as your backup) weapon in the game. It’s an absolute monster – and probably the weapon most due some balancing tweaks.