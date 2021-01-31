How to fix Call of Duty: Warzone loadout freeze glitch

With Black Ops Cold War weapons now integrated into Warzone, the most popular weapons list has been shaken up big time. Some classics from Modern Warfare still remain though – here are the ten most popular weapons in Warzone, as of January 31.

Despite featuring over 35 primary weapons and numerous attachments, there are only a few guns that see play in Warzone. The best Modern Warfare weapons are picked due to their high damage per shot, incredible accuracy, clean optics, and general ease of use.

But, the addition of Black Ops Cold War weapons has made sweeping changes. First, we had DMRzone – when everyone used the DMR, but some nerfs have (finally) sorted that out. The DMR has now dropped out of the top ten, sitting in 11th overall.

With the help of WZRanked, we’ve gathered the 10 most popular primary picks in Warzone. Whether you’re looking to increase your KDA or just wanting to know which guns will give you a competitive edge, then be sure to check out our handy popularity guide below.

10. HDR

Best HDR loadout

It appears the HDR has finally overthrown the AX-50 (13th) as the go-to sniper rifle in Warzone. While the HDR might be a little more weighty than the AX-50, its absolutely absurd damage range and minor bullet drop make it the current king. Being able to easily land those all-important headshots is massive, particularly when you’re able to safely do so from a well-fortified position.

However, to make full use of the HDR’s colossal range 52% of players equip the Variable Zoom Scope. Not only does this give you greater long-range kill potential, it also keeps your bullets highly accurate. The longer ADS time can prove to be frustrating at first, but the overall precision this gun offers is unparalleled.

9. M13

Best M13 loadout

The M13 may not be as powerful as the Kilo or Grau, but its high fire rate and minimal recoil make it a favored pick. In fact, if the Kilo were to ever receive a nerf, it’s likely that the M13 would take its place in the popularity rankings. The most notable feature of the M13 is its ability to remain competitive in close-quarters scenarios, giving players the chance to pick up some quick kills without needing to switch guns.

Due to the M13’s high rate of fire, missing rounds can quickly lead to a rather frustrating death. Fortunately, the 60 Round Mags give you more than enough bullets to pepper your enemies with. Lastly, don’t be afraid to hold down that trigger and let the bullets fly as the M13’s recoil is pretty much nonexistent.

8. MP5

Best MP5 loadout

The MP5 has been tearing things up in Warzone since the start, but it’s been dropped down to 8 since the release of Black Ops Cold War. This lethal SMG can shred through fully armored foes in no time thanks to its blisteringly fast fire rate, insane close-quarters damage, and high mobility.

Even better, the MP5 has plenty of attachments that greatly decrease the weapon’s ADS speed, giving you the tools needed to aggressively push your enemies and secure those close-quarters kills. But, there’s a new SMG that is simply better.

7. M4A1

Best M4A1 loadout

Another Modern Warfare weapon that has been knocked down the standings, this fast fire rate Assault Rifle can still hold its own in Verdansk.

But, despite its fire rate, the bouncier recoil and less damage than some of the other ARs just doesn’t cut it, so it’s no longer a top pick. Unless you’re just really comfortable with it, we suggest swapping it out for something higher on this list.

6. CR-56 Amax

Best CR-56 Amax loadout

Once a very underused rifle, the Amax has steadily grown in popularity. It can tear through opponents quickly, and with the right loadout can be easy to control.

Having said that, it’s still got a touch more recoil than rifles like the Kilo, and so you will need to ensure you can control it – which might take some practice.

5. FFAR-1

Best FFAR 1 loadout

This is the highest-ranking Black Ops Cold War assault rifle in Warzone. Reminiscent of the very overpowered Famas in Black Ops 1, the FFAR boasts a blisteringly fast rate of fire.

Once you kit it out with attachments, it will put enemies down in a flash, and is just as good up close as it is at a medium distance. However, at longer ranges, it will struggle, so consider pairing it with a sniper.

4. Grau 5.56

Best Grau 5.56 loadout

Those of you have been playing Warzone since Season 2 will know just how dominant this assault rifle is. The Grau has one of the cleanest iron sights in the game, allowing players to forgo any optics in favor of DPS increasing attachments. While it may not be as strong as its Season 2 predecessor, the Grau is still widely used to this day.

If you don’t have a leveled-up Kilo or simply don’t wish to use a 3.x optic, then the Grau is the next best thing. This assault rifle favors the run and gun play style and absolutely shreds in close to mid-range firefights.

3. Kilo 141

Best Kilo loadout

This reliable assault rifle has been wreaking havoc in Verdansk for a while now, and nerfs to the Grau have led to its increased popularity. In fact, the Kilo is now the gold standard when it comes to picking an assault rifle. Having a gun that has little-to-no recoil is absolutely huge.

The Kilo can quickly wipe out entire squads thanks to its 60 Round Mags, while the VLK 3.x Optic will keep your shots incredibly accurate. No recoil control is needed at all with this gun, so simply hold down that trigger and get securing those satisfying squad wipes.

2. Kar98k

Best Kar98k loadout

Sometimes you’ve got to go old school when claiming kills in Warzone and this WWII rifle certainly packs a mean punch. Despite being a bolt-action rifle, the Kar98k is one of the fastest marksman rifles in the game. Being able to break armor and maintain constant pressure is incredibly important in Warzone, especially if you wish to kill downed enemies before they get revived.

Even if you miss a few shots, the Kar98k is incredibly forgiving. This makes it the perfect replacement for those that struggle with the HDR or AX-50 loadouts. The only downside to this German rifle is its bullet drop, so make sure you compensate for the travel time before taking those cross-map shots.

1. MAC-10

Best Mac-10 loadout

The MAC-10 is comfortably the best SMG in Warzone right now – so powerful in fact, many players argue it needs a nerf.

Very little recoil, high-damage, and a ridiculous fire rate make it undeniably better than any other ‘secondary’ (when taken as your backup) weapon in the game. It’s an absolute monster – and probably the weapon most due some balancing tweaks.

Most popular Warzone loadout guns (%)

Mac-10 (16.8%) Kar98k (12.8%) Kilo 141 (8.9%) Grau 5.56 (7%) FFAR 1 (6.3%) CR-56 Amax (5.9%) M4A1 (4.6%) MP5 (3.8%) M13 (3%) HDR (2.9%)

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.