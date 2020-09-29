How to fix annoying Warzone CE-34878-0 error code on PS4

PlayStation 4 players have been getting a lot of CE-34878-0 blue screen errors lately following the launch of Season 6 in Call of Duty: Warzone. Here's what you need to know in order to fix the problem.

Game crashes are never fun. There's nothing worse than being in the middle of a match, going on a huge kill streak, or surviving in a battle royale game for a while, and then your application crashes through no fault of your own.

Advertisement

According to some players, PlayStation 4 error CE-34878-0 has been happening a lot lately, especially following the release of Warzone Season 6, which can lead to some understandably frustrated players. Fortunately, there seems to be a possible fix!

How to fix CE-34878-0 PS4 error code

Luckily, the fix comes from PlayStation itself, as the company uploaded some troubleshooting tips to its website. So your best bet in addressing this issue is the following steps:

Advertisement

Close the application, install the latest System Software and game updates, and restart the system. If you have upgraded the Hard Disk Drive ("HDD") in your system, please re-install the original HDD. If the error occurs again, back up your saved data, and then go to [Settings] > [Initialization] and choose [Initialize PS4]. If the error occurs with every application, or as soon as the application starts, please contact PlayStation Support.

For those experiencing this in Warzone, it's being classified as "an error has occurred in the application", which means that it ultimately could fall on Activision and/or Infinity Ward to fix it.

Read more: Popular Warzone streamer caught in EngineOwning ban wave

The good news is that Activision have already acknowledged the sharp increase in system crashes following the Season 6 update, so a fix could already be on the way.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 29, 2020

That's all the information we have right now on this error code; as always, we'll continue to bring you the latest as more gets announced, so make sure to follow us on @DexertoINTEL for all the latest updates.