How to find a Golden Skull in DMZ Warzone 2 Season 3

Season 3 of Warzone 2 is here, and it comes with new missions, some of which have you finding a Golden Skull, so here is a guide on how to do exactly that.

With Season 3 already live in Warzone 2, it comes with a whole host of new DMZ missions for players to conquer. With some of them requiring you to find one of the game’s rarest items, a Golden Skull.

However, unlike some of Warzone’s other coveted items, like a Skeleton Key, it cannot be crafted at all. Rather, you will only find it on the map while playing. So here is all you need to know on how to get it. Fair warning, it takes quite a bit of luck.

Article continues after ad

Where to find a Golden Skull in Warzone 2 DMZ

Sawah Hotel

Activision The best place to find a Golden Skull is the Sawah Hotel.

The Sawah Hotel is most likely your best bet for getting a Golden Skull. To attempt it, you will need to go to the top of the Sawah Hotel and enter rooms 302 and 303. However, it will require a Skeleton key.

Once inside the room, you can loot all the caches’ and all the items in the rooms, but once again it all depends on luck. If you don’t find the skulls in your current run, you can only attempt it again in the next match.

Article continues after ad

Police Stations

Activision Caches in Police Stations have an increased chance of containing a Golden Skull as well.

Surprisingly, Golden Skulls have an increased chance of appearing in a Police Station. Currently, there are three Police Stations in Al Mazrah.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One at the southeast corner of the Al Sa’id Shopping Centre, the second at the northwest corner of the Al Mazrah City, and the third located along the eastern bank of the river in the Mawizeh Marshlands.

Since Police Stations are Strongholds, you should expect to find armed guards protecting the building. But if you are up for the challenge, and if you are lucky, you can find a Golden Skull in one of the Police Stations.

Article continues after ad

Safes

This is the hardest, and most likely the most luck dependent of all the methods.

You can find Golden Skulls in warehouses and houses all across Ashika Island and Al Mazrah. Their spawning is completely random, so it’s completely down to luck if you just so happen to stumble across one.

You will find the skull in a safe. To open it, you will just need to drill into it and wait until it is done. But once again, it is very rare.