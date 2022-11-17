How to enable Contextual Tap in Warzone 2

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Are you tired of holding down the interact button to do everything in Warzone 2? Here’s how to enable Contextual Tap and get the game feeling as smooth as its predecessor.

Contextual Tap was a game-changing setting in the original Warzone. No longer did players have to worry about whether or not they were going to miss out on picking up a new weapon or accidentally reloading when they meant to open a door.

Instead, the game would read which action needed to take priority and would make an informed decision, eliminating long button presses and making life easier for everyone.

In Warzone 2, the setting is still around but it takes on a different name and is buried under a mountain of other options.

How to turn on Contextual Tap in Warzone 2

Activision There’s no setting that is directly labeled “Contextual Tap” this time but the function is still right here.

The sequel has technically done away with the Contextual Tap setting in name, but it’s still there in function.

To turn it on simply follow these steps:

Open the settings menu and select Controller

Scroll down to the Gameplay section and open the “ Interact/Reload Behavior Menu “

section and open the “ “ Choose either Prioritize Interact or Prioritize Reload

After changing the setting you can safely back out of the menu and launch into a game and test out which version is right for you.

Just like it sounds, Prioritize Interact will allow the player to get away with just tapping the interact button one time to pick up loot, open bags, or use doors but comes at the cost of being able to reload while faced with one of those prompts.

Prioritize Reload will do the inverse and guarantee that you reload above everything else.

For most players, Prioritize Interact will be the way to go as it massively speeds up the process of getting looted up and into the fight and it’s easy enough to understand when you’re safe to reload, so the convenience outweighs any potential sacrifice.