Normally, you aren’t able to edit your loadout mid-Warzone match – you have the pre-game lobby but once the plane takes off, you’re stuck with whatever you pick. However, it turns out that a portion of the player base can edit their class through the Loadout Drop screen.

While playing Warzone, you’ve probably struggled through the early game to finally get your hands on a loadout, only to realize you don’t have the class you wanted. There’s not much you can do about it, you just have to hope you can remember to equip the meta options before the next match starts.

But with this handy trick, as long as you can safely get to a loadout, you can change your attachments, perks, and equipment whenever you like.

How to change Warzone loadout mid-match

To change your loadout during a Warzone game, open a Loadout Drop, right-click on the class you want to edit, and then select the ‘Edit’ option.

The only catch is that you need a mouse to make it work. I tried it out on PC using a controller and couldn’t find the option. Hovering over the loadout only lets you select it or go back and none of the buttons did anything.

However, even if a controller is your selected device, you can still use your mouse for the menus, which lets you right-click to change your loadout on the fly. So while PC players can change their class whenever they like, it seems console players are stuck.







Of course, it’s a risky maneuver as you’re leaving yourself defenseless while tinkering with attachments and perks, but if you’ve unlocked something important but forgot to equip it, it can be a game-changer – so shout-out to an eagle-eyed Reddit user for finding the option.

But, given that it doesn’t work on controllers and hasn’t been announced in the patch notes, it’s likely a glitch. Either the option will be removed for PC players or perhaps the devs will add another option to allow controller players the same privilege.

Raven Software has promised a ton of changes in the new year including improved anti-cheat, server performance, and fixes to broken Perks and Challenges so we might see something change then.