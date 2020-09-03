How to earn unlimited Double XP tokens in Modern Warfare Season 5

Savvy Call of Duty players have found a genius new way to earn unlimited Double XP and Double Weapon XP tokens in Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5.

Anyone who is a regular player of Modern Warfare and Warzone will know that rather than doing regular Double XP weekends, you can earn extra XP by applying timed tokens, which you can earn through the battle pass or by completing certain challenges.

Now, players have found yet another way to stack unlimited Double XP tokens so that you can level up even faster in Season 5.

Fortunately, this isn’t a glitch or some kind of bug that players can exploit and face potential repercussions from: it’s a feature in the game that is quick and easy to get through and simply requires you to play the new Games of Summer trials.

Games of Summer was introduced in Season 5 with five different timed trials for players to try out and earn either bronze, silver or gold medals based on how fast they complete them.

Obviously, most players will be aiming for gold medals, but to stack up unlimited Double XP tokens you only need to get a bronze in the below trials.

As shown in the video below by RatedLive, here’s how to get Double XP and Double Weapon XP tokens every time you play them:

Load into the Shooting Range (Double Weapon XP) or Marksman Challenge (Double XP) trials. Earn a bronze medal in either of them, depending on which token you want to earn. Leave the game and head back to the multiplayer menu to check your token has been earned. Complete the Games of Summer trial again to earn another token. Repeat as many times as you like.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twZ2EPz-tog

The tasks don’t take too long — especially Shooting Range — so it isn’t a massively time-consuming venture, but it depends entirely on how many tokens you want to get.

Obviously, with the Modern Warfare lifecycle starting to slow down as the release of Black Ops Cold War looms, now is the perfect time to get all your weapons leveled up, finish your Damascus grind and try out some new loadouts in Warzone.